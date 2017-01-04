“Your Next Design Success Includes the Right Label” Guidebook This guidebook gives you valuable information and insight to help you understand the capabilities of common label types – enabling you to select the right identification for the success of your next project.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced the “Your Next Design Success Includes the Right Label” Guidebook. This guide offers performance testing data and label characteristics for design engineering applications, including barcode labels, electrostatic dissipative labels, equipment identification, rating plates, circuit board labels, product identification or component identification.

“Making thousands of specification decisions in your design and selecting the right label to meet your unique needs can be a daunting task,” says Adam Welander, global product manager, materials for Brady. “This guidebook gives you valuable information and insight to help you understand the capabilities of common label types – enabling you to select the right identification for the success of your next project.”

In four chapters, Brady’s “Your Next Design Success Includes the Right Label” Guidebook gives the reader an in-depth look at 10 labels that solve engineering challenges, and explains the importance of label construction, what could happen with the wrong label and what Brady has to offer when it comes to product identification.

