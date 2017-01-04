CARCHEX Wins Eight Awards in Record Year

We have invested a lot of time and resources into our culture, training, and employee benefits and it’s great to see these investments paying off.

CARCHEX, the industry-leading provider of direct to consumer automotive products and services is pleased to announce that it has won eight industry awards in 2016.

The awards represent the successes CARCHEX achieved last year and solidify CARCHEX’s place as one of the best places to work in the Greater Baltimore area. The business was nominated for the Baltimore Business Journal’s Best Places to Work, named to the Baltimore Sun’s Top Workplaces for the sixth year in a row and was recognized as Baltimore’s healthiest company.

“We have always believed that CARCHEX is a top place to work, and these awards truly reinforce that,” said Jason Goldsmith, CEO of CARCHEX. “Although we are a national brand, Baltimore is where we started and have grown. Knowing that our employees and our community see us as a top workplace means that we are making the impact we set out to.”

CARCHEX’s haul also represents it as an industry leader. The company beat out the likes of Google and Microsoft in last year’s Selling Power’s 50 best companies to sell for, moved up 2,792 places in the Inc. 5000 and won two customer service awards – Bronze Winner in the Golden Bridge Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year and a Stevie Award of Customer Service Department of the Year.

“It’s great to see CARCHEX recognized both at a national and local level,” added Goldsmith. “We have invested a lot of time and resources into our culture, training, and employee benefits and it’s great to see these investments paying off.”

The full list of awards won by CARCHEX in 2016:



Named to Baltimore Sun’s Top Workplaces for the sixth year in a row

Baltimore Business Journal’s Best Places to Work Finalist

Smart CEO’s Healthiest Company in Baltimore

21st on Selling Power’s 50 best companies to sell for

Moved up 2,792 places on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Bronze Winner in the Golden Bridge Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year

Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

Towson University’s Dean Recognition Award for CEO Jason Goldsmith.

People interested in a career at CARCHEX and who are looking to join a winning team should visit CARCHEX Careers for more information.

