1218 has announced the appointment of Kim Wells to the position of Chief Operating Officer, 1218, Inc. Kim is a globally experienced staffing industry leader and proactive strategist whose appointment further supports the company’s keen focus on delivering superior client operational successes.

During her 25+ years of service at Adecco, Kim has held numerous executive leadership positions including Global Head, Candidate Value Office (Talent Acquisition, Assessment, and Development), Vice President of U.S. Operations, Director of U.S. Operations, Quality Manager, and ISO Certification Manager.

“Kim is an exceptional talent and a well-known influencer in the industry”, said Nick McCune, 1218 CEO. “Her operational achievements are a testament to her strong character and goal driven commitment to succeed. She is a wonderful addition to our growing team of professionals”.

“1218 has a proven reputation for meeting client objectives and getting things done”, said Kim Wells. “I am excited about joining such an exceptional group of people and contributing to their continuing success”.

As Chief Operating Officer, Kim will be responsible for overseeing company business effectiveness and performance of all the 1218 subsidiary locations and brands (1218 UK, 1218 India, Regents Consulting Group, Convectus Solutions, Axcero Global, and 1218 Search). Reporting directly to the CEO, Kim will be especially mindful of client relationships, delivery commitments, and goal achievement for the operational successes of the 1218 companies.

Kim and her family are relocating from Long Island, New York to Dallas, Texas where she will office at the 1218 Corporate Headquarters, located at 4112 Swiss Avenue. Kim is a graduate of The University of Saskatchewan, Canada with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She has completed the ASQ Certified Manager of Quality and Organizational Excellence program and Adecco’s Service Excellence and Executive Leadership programs.

