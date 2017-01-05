Mitotech S.A., a Luxembourg based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for age-related disorders such as Dry Eye Syndrome, announced that it received two U.S. patents covering ophthalmic and oral formulations of its lead compound SkQ1.

"Mitotech continues to progress in its clinical development for a spectrum of therapeutic indications with most advanced indication in its pipeline being Dry Eye Syndrome and these patents bring additional value to our IP protection portfolio in the U.S.,” said Natalia Perekhvatova, Chief Executive Officer of Mitotech S.A. “As we are moving towards initiating pivotal clinical studies of SkQ1 ophthalmic solution in Dry Eye patients with a marketing approval in mind, we take every opportunity to strengthen our IP position in that field. Equally important is the coverage these recent patents provide for SkQ1 in other indications such as dry AMD or Alzheimer’s Disease, where we believe our lead compound has remarkable potential as well.”

SkQ1 is a mitochondria targeted antioxidant acting via cardiolipin peroxidation inhibition. Mitotech designed its clinical development program to maximize coverage across age-related disorders where such mechanism of action may prove to be beneficial. Company’s Dry Eye program is the most advanced in the pipeline. U.S. Phase II study in Dry Eye has been successfully completed with statistically significant effect of SkQ1 ophthalmic solution on both signs and symptoms. The two newly issued patents provide the Mitotech with coverage up to 2030.

About Mitotech S.A

Mitotech S.A. is a Luxembourg-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel drugs for the treatment of age-related disorders. The core technology behind Mitotech products is based on a novel class of small molecules – mitochondria addressed antioxidants. Company’s lead compound SkQ1 is being developed in several drug formulations covering a variety of therapeutic areas with major focus on ophthalmology and neurodegenerative diseases.