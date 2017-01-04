January 4, 2017 - FlightStats, Inc., the leader in global flight information services, part of FlightGlobal, has released the winners for the 8th Annual Airline On-Time Performance Service Awards.

We have published the On-time Performance Service (OPS) Awards for the last eight years. The awards recognize the “Best of the Best” Airlines that demonstrate consistently high performance and deliver on their promise to get passengers to their destinations in a timely manner.

The FlightStats team is in a unique position to provide this service award given our exceptional commitment to collecting and distributing real-time and historical flight information throughout the global travel ecosystem.

The report covers airlines in the following categories:

Major International Airlines

Airline Alliances

North American Major Airlines

European Major Airlines

Asia-Pacific Major Airlines

Middle East & Africa Major Airlines

Latin American Major Airlines

Low-Cost Carriers

This year, we decided to expand the awards to recognize the best Major Global Airline and best Major Global Airline Network in each of the regional categories as well as the international category. “Network” is defined as a system of flights that are marketed by a major airline but are operated by a separate airline partner. Most big, full-service airlines have these types of regional partnerships where as many as 8-10 carriers operate flights on their behalf.

Our decision to expand the awards is in response to what the industry is telling us. Many airlines want to be recognized only by their own operational performance, not the the performance of their regional airline partners. Some airlines report data to us separately, while other airlines report both mainline and regional status. Since airlines don’t always have operational control over their regional carriers, it didn’t seem fair for us to not distinguish between Major Global Airline performance and Major Global Airline Network performance in our awards. In many cases, the winner is the same for both categories; however, in some cases, they could be different.

The winners in each of the respective categories, announced by FlightStats are:

Major International Airlines

Major Global Airline:

Iberia, JAL, Delta Air Lines, KLM, Qatar Airways, Austrian, Singapore Airlines, ANA, TAM Linhas Aereas, Qantas

The winner is Iberia

Major Global Airline Network:

KLM, Iberia, JAL, Qatar Airways, Austrian, ANA, Singapore Airlines, Delta Air Lines, TAM Linhas Aereas, Qantas

The winner is KLM

Airline Alliances

oneworld, Star Alliance, Sky Team

The winner is oneworld

North American Major Airlines

North American Major Airline:

Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, WestJet, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Virgin America, JetBlue Airways, Air Canada

The winner is Alaska Airlines

North American Major Airline Network:

Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, WestJet, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Virgin America, JetBlue Airways, Air Canada

The winner is Alaska Airlines

European Major Airlines

European Major Airline:

Iberia, KLM, Austrian, S7 Airlines, SAS, Lufthansa, Norwegian Air Shuttle*, Aeroflot, Condor, SWISS

The winner is Iberia

*Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) does not include Norwegian Air International (D8) in OTP performance calculations

European Major Airline Network:

Iberia, Austrian, Lufthansa, S7 Airlines, Norwegian Air Shuttle*, SWISS, Condor, British Airways, easyJet, Vueling

The winner is Iberia

*Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) does not include Norwegian Air International (D8) in OTP performance calculations

Asia-Pacific Major Airlines

Asia-Pacific Major Airline:

JAL, Virgin Australia, Singapore Airlines, ANA, Qantas, Air New Zealand, Jet Airways (India), Cathay Pacific, Jetstar, IndiGo

The winner is JAL

Asia-Pacific Major Airline Network:

JAL, Virgin Australia, ANA, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Air New Zealand, Jet Airways (India), Cathay Pacific, Jetstar, IndiGo

The winner is JAL

Middle East and Africa Major Airlines

Middle East and Africa Major Airline:

Qatar Airways, South African Airways, Saudia, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, Flydubai, Kenya Airways, Pegasus

The winner is Qatar Airways

Middle East and Africa Major Airline Network:

Qatar Airways, Saudia, Emirates, Ethiopian Airlines, Flydubai, Kenya Airways, Pegasus

The winner is Qatar Airways

Latin American Major Airlines

Latin American Major Airline:

Copa Airlines, TAM Linhas Aereas,Gol, Aerolineas Argentinas, LAN Airlines, Aeromexico, AVIANCA

The winner is Copa Airlines

Latin American Major Airline Network:

Copa Airlines, TAM Linhas Aereas, Gol, Aerolineas Argentinas, LAN Airlines, AVIANCA, Aeromexico

The winner is Copa Airlines

Low-Cost Airlines

Iberia Express, Air Baltic, Solaseed Air, Air Do, WestJet, Southwest Airlines, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Nok Air, NIKI, Frontier Airlines

The winner is Iberia Express

The full 2016 On-Time Performance Service Awards can be found here.

About FlightStats

FlightStats, part of FlightGlobal, is a cutting-edge data services company focused on providing real-time global flight data to companies and travelers across the travel ecosystem. We strive to tell the “story” of a flight – from what’s expected, to what is happening now, to what happened. We deliver these stories via our Data Services, and through our FlightStats-branded web and mobile applications. We believe flight data is valuable and is made even more valuable when delivered in conjunction with other contextual data. We manage multiple data sets that relate directly to or intersect with flights – trips, weather, and other aviation-related data. http://www.flightstats.com.