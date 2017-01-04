Demand for MoistureShield is constantly growing in the Northeastern region of the country and New England

To meet increasing demand in New England, MoistureShield is extending distribution by beginning a partnership with Mid-State Lumber, which will be servicing Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire from its Warwick, New York location. Mid-State will carry MoistureShield’s full line of high performance decking including cap stock and wood-plastic composite collections.

“Demand for MoistureShield is constantly growing in the Northeastern region of the country and New England,” said Brent Gwatney, Senior Vice President for MoistureShield Composite Decking. “In order to better serve our customers in the area, we are excited to partner with Mid-State Lumber, who is known for their quality product offering and excellent customer service.”

Mid-State Lumber is a local and regional wholesaler of building material products for the retail lumber dealer, and has been in operation since 1976. Offering a broad choice of lumber, decking, and stepping products, Mid-State’s customer base spans the Mid-Atlantic and New England markets. Mid-State operates three full service facilities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York. Commodity inventories are maintained in several Eastern seaboard re-load centers.

MoistureShield composite decking is the only composite tough enough to be installed on the ground, in the ground or underwater while still being protected by the industry’s leading lifetime residential warranty. MoistureShield’s family of outdoor living products offers the right option to fit every backyard. Homeowners can choose from several high-performance composite decking and railing lines, as well as complete their deck design with MoistureShield Deck Lights, MoistureShield Deck Clips and Pro Aluminum Railing. Built to be tough, yet beautiful, all MoistureShield products inspire carefree living while making a statement.

For more information on MoistureShield products, visit moistureshield.com. Follow MoistureShield on popular social networks for deck design inspiration and outdoor living ideas.

About Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies (A.E.R.T.):

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc., (A.E.R.T.) trades on the OTCQB venture stage marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled it to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic for the building and construction markets. A.E.R.T. is the exclusive manufacturer of MoistureShield® composite decking and outdoor living accessories. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for AERT on http://www.otcmarkets.com. Details about MoistureShield products can be found at http://www.moistureshield.com.