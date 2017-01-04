Maykke brings stylish, premium quality furnishings directly to the home at stunning prices. Over 300 products are ready to ship to homeowners. "I am extremely proud that my vision of Maykke has opened up opportunities for great manufacturers and factories around the world who typically would not be able to go to market in a simple (and singular) way,” said Jason Chen, Founder and CEO of Maykke.

Maykke’s online platform allows manufacturers to sell their products with little hassle, as the website assists in the marketing, branding and promotion of their products direct to the user at an affordable price. The manufacturer has the ability to sell more products and reach their brand audience with an increase of value and savings transferred to the customer directly. A plus is the manufacturer doesn’t need to go through showrooms or brick and mortar stores to sell their products. Maykke’s headquarters and stocking distribution facility is located in Fremont, Calif. and consists of over 300 products inventoried in their 180,000 square-foot warehouse. The Maykke name has grown to become the go-to resource in the plumbing, furnishing and accessory space for consumers and designers looking for high-quality products at reasonable prices. Maykke.com is a one-stop shop that can increase their vendors’ businesses while assisting in better pricing to the consumer.

The brand’s phase-one launch includes fixtures and accessories for the bathroom space; however, it is accelerating into categories such as kitchen, lighting, hardware and other furnishings for residential and commercial projects.

“I am extremely proud that my vision of Maykke has opened up opportunities for great manufacturers and factories around the world who typically would not be able to go to market in a simple (and singular) way,” said Jason Chen, Founder and CEO of Maykke. “Our promise to manufacturers joining our prestigious Makykke team is to bring to light their products with our years of marketing expertise, providing a satisfying, enriching experience for both the customer and the manufacturer."

The Maykke business model begins with its style professionals hand selecting the top factories from the U.S. and around the globe, creating strong partnerships and a seamless delivery process. From contemporary to traditional-inspired products for all rooms and spaces, the Maykke experts curate innovative collections ensuring all furnishings are the latest and trendiest styles. The three aspects that are reflected in everything the brand stands for are defined by: 1) Leading product design, style and innovation, 2) High-end construction and durability and 3) Absolute value with extreme cost-savings reflected in factory direct pricing that includes free shipping, even on cast iron tubs.

“Whether it is in working with our vendor partners or presenting our product collections to clients, Maykke has sparked a movement dedicated to enriching peoples’ lives through inspiring design, comfort and wellness. Our tagline clearly summarizes our value proposition to our consumers: ‘Inspired Home. Bold Value,’” said Beverly Connelly, Director of Marketing for Maykke. She continued with, “Our mission is to provide the most seamless factory direct delivery experience on the planet.”

About Maykke

Maykke is a platform and brand aimed to inspire home design with stylish, premium quality furnishings directly to the home at great value and cost savings that are passed on to consumers. Based just outside of the Silicon Valley in Fremont, Calif., Maykke is a destination, resource and platform that empowers homeowners and trade professionals with the tools and information to make sound design and purchasing decisions. Through four specific pillars, Maykke’s tag line, “Inspired Home. Bold Value," promises to deliver products from world-class factories, made of premium materials that are inspirational, innovative and affordable. Maykke’s partnerships with manufacturers in the U.S. and around the world together with their web-based technologies and logistics ensures the most seamless factory direct delivery experience. The Maykke.com platform offers consumer-direct sales and supports trade professionals through its Maykke Ambassador program.

