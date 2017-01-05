Former Velocity CEO Joins Athletic Republic

“We share a common passion in helping athletes improve their performance, and have complimentary skill sets that will help Athletic Republic franchises continue to grow.”

Athletic Republic announced today that sports performance training executive Peter Barbaresi has joined Athletic Republic as an advisor. Barbaresi, who served as the CEO of Velocity Sports Performance since 2009, left his post this past summer to serve as CEO of Yoga Six, a growing yoga studio chain business.

While continuing in his role leading Yoga Six, Barbaresi will draw on his expertise and relationships to assist Athletic Republic in further growing its business. “I have known Peter for the past eight years and have always been impressed with his keen insights into the sports training business,” said Athletic Republic CEO, Charlie Graves. “We share a common passion in helping athletes improve their performance, and have complimentary skill sets that will help Athletic Republic franchises continue to grow.”

“I have long admired Athletic Republic and the support the company provides its franchise operators. AR combines systemized training protocols, trainer education and development programs, marketing campaigns, and business operations support to anchor a training system that has helped shape the sports performance training industry,” stated Barbaresi. “I look forward to the opportunity to advise the AR team wherever I can add value.”

With the combination of Graves’ decade at the helm of Athletic Republic and Barbaresi’s long tenure running Velocity, this fortified leadership is poised to continue the strong growth of the AR franchise system, and provide an unmatched level of experience within the industry.

About Athletic Republic

With over 120 training centers worldwide, Athletic Republic is the industry leader in performance sports training. Over the past 26 years, we have helped develop more than 1 million athletes of all ages and abilities through our TEST-TEACH-TRAIN philosophy. Athletic Republic uses a science-based approach, proprietary technology and sport-specific protocols to give youth and endurance athletes a competitive advantage. In addition to Acceleration and Endurance programs, Athletic Republic has also introduced an AR-FIT program geared towards active adults committed to staying healthy and a Return 2 Play program, which helps athletes recover from ACL injury and concussion. For more information, visit http://www.AthleticRepublic.com.