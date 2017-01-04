Residence at Mountainside at Northstar

Mountainside at Northstar, Lake Tahoe’s premier ski-in, ski-out community, heads into winter with new amenities and programs for owners following a successful year of sales and completed residences. Mountainside has closed more than $30 million in sales in 2016 with a sell out of Phase One Stellar Residences and Home Run Townhomes. The unveiling of two new amenities, The Yoga Studio and Rendezvous Cabins, further adds to Tahoe’s ultimate mountain experience and additional plans for exclusive services and programming will launch in early 2017.

Mountainside at Northstar opened new interactive offerings, The Yoga Studio and Rendezvous Cabins, on December 23rd. The studio provides a serene space for yoga, meditation, stargazing and taking in the mountain’s natural surroundings. A southern exposure deck and foldaway doors serve to take full advantage of the sweeping mountain views, tranquil water feature and Tahoe’s fresh air. Mountainside engaged yoga consultant Michelle Linane to curate a program designed for residents. “The advantage is Mountainside is a small community and the outiftters really know their owners. We have been able to craft classes that directly meet their needs,” said Linane.

For an elevated outdoor experience, The Rendezvous Cabins feature architecturally stunning huts nestled amongst the towering Ponderosa pines. Mountainside residents are able to camp overnight in the cabins, enjoy unbelievable views of the Mount Rose Wilderness area, or take pleasure in the community hut for family gatherings, host offsite meetings or just to get away and read a book. Access will be via snowshoe in the winter, with the Mountainside Outfitters assisting with the planning and preparation for the outing.

“We are thrilled to start the season bringing the renderings to reality, and offering our owners a unique experience both from a cultural and outdoor standpoint,” says Ron Barnes, Senior Strategist of Mountainside Partners. “Mountainside’s success the past year has provided a platform for us to really expand and experiment with our lifestyle offerings and bring a new perspective to luxury Tahoe living.”

This includes the creation of Mountainside Institute. Dedicated to fostering opportunities for owners to collaborate and create, the Institute embraces the wonder and expanse of the outdoors as a catalyst for direct cultural experiences that connect nature, family, friends and self. A seasonal artist residency program launches this month, with noted artists staying on property for several weeks to create art and take part in the community. Landscape artist Zaria Forman will inaugurate the series, and was selected in collaboration with Chrissy Crawford, a New York-based entrepreneur and influencer in the artistic community.

“After spending much of my time living and working in cities, it is a privilege to visit and immerse myself in the culture and beauty of mountain living. Collaborating with Mountainside Institute on the artist residency is an opportunity to blend the lines between city and country, and curate an urban experience in a mountain environment,” said Crawford, also the founder of ArtStar, an online platform for discovering and collecting contemporary art.

Residents will interact with and watch Zaria at work as she conveys the beauty of Antarctica on canvas, inspired by her time with NASA. “The opportunity to work in such a stunning location will no doubt have a positive impact on my drawings,” said Forman. The one-of-a-kind program will consist of appearances, opportunities to observe studio time and intimate gatherings. Upon completion of the work created at Mountainside, a limited edition of prints will be available for sale. “We wanted to build an experience that allows the artistic process to be shared in an authentic way with a greater, interactive audience, and the artist residency at Mountainside at Northstar realizes that goal,” added Barnes.

About Mountainside at Northstar:

Mountainside at Northstar is located on-mountain between The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe and The Village at Northstar. Seamlessly integrated with the mid-mountain terrain, the four-season community boasts a vision to offer turnkey outdoor experiences for owners, with extensive plans underway for new amenities and unique real estate offerings. Mountainside owners enjoy close proximity to the world-class amenities of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe and The Village at Northstar. Residents also enjoy use of Tree House, the clubhouse and community gathering space that includes a pool, game room, lounge and sport court. For timely updates and more information on Mountainside, visit http://www.MountainsideNorthstar.com

About Mountainside Partners:

Mountainside Partners is a real estate development company, which has created world-class resort experiences in the Lake Tahoe area. The Mountainside Partners team developed the Old Greenwood Community, Gray’s Crossing Community, The Village at Northstar, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe and is currently developing the Mountainside at Northstar Community. In addition, CREW Tahoe, LLC is the owner and operator of Tahoe Mountain Club.