Compass Health Brands is celebrating the expansion of its AccuRelief™ and TheraMed® brands by revealing seven new TENS, EMS and Massage technology devices at CES 2017. The new health devices aim to bring cutting-edge, therapeutic technology to mobile platforms, allowing consumers to conveniently treat a variety of health issues from soothing fitness injuries to managing chronic pain and much more. Prototypes of the new devices will be available for preview at the show.

To further its commitment to pain management, Compass Health Brands will be offering complementary trials of its AccuRelief™ TENS devices for attending media to use throughout the show. Journalists will have the opportunity to rent the company’s AccuRelief™ Remote Control Wireless as they wander CES, or relax at Compass Health’s booth for some mid-show relief. The company will even have its AccuRelief™ Ultimate Foot Circulator on hand to help ease sore feet.

“We are so excited to participate in CES 2017 and to have the opportunity to unveil our new pain management devices,” said VP of Marketing – Retail, Jeff Swain. “Compass is leveraging its 30 years of TENS expertise in the launch of its new, cutting-edge, over-the-counter TENS therapy devices. Because of America’s pain epidemic, we’ve been working hard to innovate new devices that will help consumers better manage their pain and use technology to seamlessly integrate effective treatments into their daily lives. CES is the perfect place to launch this latest technology. We see such amazing potential to really make a significant impact on the quality of life for those affected by chronic pain.”

For more information about Compass Health Brands visit compasshealthbrands.com, follow @CarexHealth, or swing by booth #43124 at CES 2017.

ABOUT COMPASS HEALTH BRANDS:

Compass Health Brands, a holding company, owns subsidiaries that are leaders in bath safety, durable medical equipment, health aids, medication compliance, mobility, pain management, personal care, respiratory, and sleep therapy serving both professional and consumer markets. The products are used by home care patients, the mobility challenged, senior citizens, and members of the general public. Professional brands include Roscoe Medical™, InTENSity™ and Viverity™ and are sold through a professional independent dealer network. Consumer brands include Carex®, AccuRelief™, Apex®, Bed Buddy®, STRENGTHTAPE® and TheraMed® and are sold through drug store chains, drug wholesalers, mass merchants, and grocery retailers. For more information, visit the company's website or contact T-Aira Sims at taira(at)crierpr(dot)com, 310-274-1072 ext. 212.

ABOUT CAREX HEALTH BRANDS:

Carex Health Brands® is a subsidiary of Compass Health Brands that markets its products under the Carex®, Apex®, Bed Buddy®, TheraMed®, STRENGTHTAPE® and AccuRelief™ brand names. The company’s brands have achieved broad customer awareness in the marketplace and are used by home care patients, the mobility challenged, senior citizens, and members of the general public. Carex® is the market leader in branded home medical equipment sold through the drug store chains, mass merchants, DME dealers and grocery retailers. Also, with the recent launch of the AccuRelief™ product line, Carex® is now the top provider of pain management products in the market. In addition, Carex® offers one of the broadest product lines in hot/cold therapy, kinesiology tape, and medication compliance. Carex® products are also fully stocked by the drug wholesalers who service this retail market. Please visit the company's website or contact T-Aira Sims at taira(at)crierpr(dot)com, 310-274-1072 ext. 212.