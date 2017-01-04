NJ Law Firm Adds Partners, Changes Name

“The addition of long-time equity partners Peter Lederman and James Paone to the firm name exemplifies the determination, perseverance and collaborative spirit that has been entrenched in what we have done for three decades,” said Robert Muñoz

Davison, Eastman & Muñoz, a prestigious multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Freehold, NJ, has changed its name to Davison, Eastman, Muñoz, Lederman and Paone, with the addition of Peter Lederman and James Paone as named partners, the firm announced today.

“The addition of long-time equity partners Peter Lederman and James Paone to the firm name exemplifies the determination, perseverance and collaborative spirit that has been entrenched in what we have done for three decades,” said Robert Muñoz, co-founder of the firm and chair of the Tax and Estate Planning Department.

Mr. Paone, chair of the Business Law and Litigation Department, is an experienced litigator with extensive state and federal court experience and has been designated by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Certified Civil Trial Attorney. His practice concentrates on commercial, corporate, construction and general liability matters with clients ranging from local closely held businesses to Fortune 100 companies. Mr. Paone, serves as a frequent speaker on civil and trial practice matters and as a Special Ethics Master for the Office of Attorney Ethics. He is also a member of the Defense Research Institute (Construction, Employment, Government Liability and Trial Committees).

“With the new name, the firm enters into its second generation of service to its clients,” said Paone. “I am proud of the entire team that has contributed to the growth of the firm over the last two years, and we look forward to continued success in 2017 and beyond.”

Mr. Lederman, who co-chairs the firm’s DWI-Criminal Defense Department, has represented drivers charged with driving while intoxicated across the state for the past 35 years. Certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Municipal Court Trial Attorney, he has been representing defendants charged with DWI for the firm since 2002. He is a frequent speaker at seminars throughout New Jersey and writes a bi-monthly op-ed column on municipal courts for the New Jersey Law Journal.

“We’re on a great trajectory now. Our focus over the past two years has been a more entrepreneurial and collaborative one that encourages growth,” said Lederman.

In addition to the name changes, the firm hired four new attorneys and promoted two more to partner status over the past several months. The firm also completed a technology infrastructure overhaul in 2016, which enabled significantly improved efficiencies, security and productivity for itself and its clients.

Collectively, the moves are the culmination of a two-year effort by the firm to enhance its services through significant employee growth and a sweeping technology capabilities upgrade that has set the stage for continued success for many years to come.

About Davison, Eastman, Muñoz, Lederman & Paone, P.A.

Founded in 1988, Davison, Eastman & Muñoz, Lederman & Paone, P.A. represents clients in corporate litigation as well as in civil and criminal cases, business and employment law, trusts and estates, municipal, community associations, real estate and land use and DWI defense. Five of the firm’s attorneys hold the distinction of being certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as trial attorneys in civil, criminal or municipal court. The attorneys are encouraged to be civic-minded, follow their passions and support their communities. Offices are located in Freehold and Toms River. For more information, visit http://demlplaw.com/.