NterOne Announces Intent to Acquire ARP Technologies

NterOne Corporation announced today the intent to acquire ARP Technologies Inc., a privately held company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. ARP Technologies is a leading provider of Cisco Learning solutions in the Canadian market and owns and operates a Data Center in Navan, Ontario. “ARP has been a solid, customer-focused company for over a decade now in Canada,” said Anthony Hamilton, CEO of NterOne. “Our multi-year partnership has led us to this point, and we couldn’t be more pleased at the synergies we have in place.”

ARP Technologies has been in business since 2005 with a sharp focus on delivering high-impact, custom Cisco training. ARP built its company-owned data center to support robust training programs that leverage real-world hands-on labs designed to maximize the education experience. The company offers a variety of technology training areas such as Data Center, Collaboration, Enterprise Networks, Wireless, and Security.

ARP will become NterOne and launch a new web site to focus in the region while expanding its service offerings in Cisco, VMware, Microsoft, and ITIL. As a direct and specialized Cisco Learning Partner, NterOne will be uniquely positioned to bring value and expertise to the clients in this market.

“We have worked with NterOne as a partner for years, and their commitment to servicing the customer is top priority,” said Shawn Boyd, CEO of ARP. “Having built ARP around this same philosophy, we are excited to continue the tradition of providing high quality, innovative learning solutions under the globally recognized NterOne brand.”

The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 of 2017 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About NterOne:

NterOne is a global training and consulting company focusing on live online training, self-paced e-learning, and private onsite training. The company is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with sales offices in Latin America and cloud offices globally. NterOne is an Authorized and Specialized Cisco Learning and Business Partner, VMware Authorized Training Center, ITIL Training Provider, and Microsoft Learning Partner. NterOne owns and operates a Data Center in North Carolina with key technology focus areas that span Virtualization, Data Center, IoT, Cloud, Analytics, Enterprise Networking, Collaboration, Service Provider, Optical, Wireless, and Security.

For more information, please visit the corporate web site at http://www.NterOne.com.

NterOne is a registered trademark of NterOne Corporation in the United States and/or other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.