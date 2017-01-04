6th Annual "Rally to Promote Peace and Empower Young People" Empowering Ourselves, Inc. conducts community-engaging events that seek to raise the collective consciousness of all attendees, and dynamic youth programs that place at-risk youth on an early path to success.

Six years ago, Jarrett Mathis, a young man growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y., finally became fed up. Too often he heard black youth refer to themselves using demeaning labels like nigga (even as a term of endearment), bitch, and hoe. The increasing prevalence of demeaning language appeared to coincide with a frequency in gang activity and youth violence.

This upsetting trend led Mathis, an Ivy League graduate of Dartmouth College, and Fordham University School of Law, to create Empowering Ourselves, Inc., a Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to empower at-risk youth, reduce violence, and encourage young people to think about the importance of respect for self and community.

In 2011, Mathis was featured on CNN for his efforts to empower black youth; the segment was narrated by anchor Don Lemon.

Currently, Empowering Ourselves, Inc. conducts community-engaging events that seek to raise the collective consciousness of all attendees, and dynamic youth programs that place at-risk youth on an early path to success.

Loweye Diedro, the former Political Chair of Columbia University’s Black Student Organization states, “The Empowering Ourselves program offers us an unforgettable learning workshop that challenged us to seek not only a betterment of oneself, but of our surrounding society.”

For the past six summers, the organization has presented the “Rally to Promote Peace and Empower Young People.” Bringing together the entire community, the rally is a large-scale opportunity for Mathis and his team to highlight positive role models, discourage youth violence and derogatory language.

Based on feedback from parents who attended the youth rally, Empowering Ourselves began conducting a Summer Enrichment Academy in 2014. Mathis elucidates, “parents wanted their children to hear our strong message of respect for self and community more frequently.”

Along with important life skills, at-risk youth are taught study skills, reading comprehension tips, and licensed teachers help facilitate healthy emotional and social development at the Academy.

On January 23, 2017, Empowering Ourselves will launch its first major crowdfunding effort, a 40-day campaign titled “Empower Us To Success”-- with the main goal of raising enough money to expand their 2017 Summer Enrichment Academy.

An expanded Academy will help Empowering Ourselves make strides toward its long-term goal of providing impactful youth-programs throughout the year. Moreover, the extended Academy will enable participants to take on leadership roles at the organization’s annual youth rally. “We want to teach a new generation of boys and girls to create a strong community where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential,” explains Mathis.

For more information about the “Empower Us To Success” campaign, please visit the Empowering Ourselves website at: http://www.EmpoweringOurselvesInc.org/empower-us

About Jarrett Mathis

Jarrett Mathis graduated from Dartmouth College in June 2010. He received a B.A. in Government. In May 2016, Jarrett graduated from Fordham University School of Law. He was awarded the Fordham Law Writing Award, which is bestowed upon the student who attains the highest grade in his/her Legal Writing Class. He is the founder and Executive Director of Empowering Ourselves. In 2011, Mathis was featured on CNN for his positive work in the black community; the news clip can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Rh-XDJtdtI&t=28s

About “Empowering Ourselves”

Incorporated in 2010, Empowering Ourselves, Inc. is a Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to empower at-risk youth, reduce violence, and encourage young people to think about the importance of respect for self and community.

