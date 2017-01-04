Cindi Morris What you put into your pet’s body has a real impact on their health and well-being. At Pet Wants, our food is made in small batches with all-natural ingredients and it’s fresh.

Cindi Morris is proud to announce the launch of her new local pet food business, Pet Wants of Birmingham, Michigan.

Pet Wants’ carefully developed proprietary pet food is slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, all-natural ingredients once per month, so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. Pet Wants of Birmingham offers free, personal pet food delivery to Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Royal Oak, Pleasant Ridge, Ferndale and the surrounding areas.

“I was always looking for a business that was related to the care of our animal companions, especially after relocating to the Metro Detroit area three years ago to be closer to family. When I learned about Pet Wants, I knew it was a brand I could bring to my community with confidence and that it would make a difference in the lives of pets and their families,” Morris said.

Morris, who spent most of her career as an executive retailer for Macy’s and used to own a Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare in Kentwood, learned about Pet Wants from a neighbor. Morris has had four rescue dogs – all of whom suffered from major health issues – so the idea of a fresh, all-natural pet food perked her interest. Her current rescue, 12-year-old Bailey, has been cancer-free for five years.

“With all the health issues my animals have had, I’ve done a lot of research into pet food and the importance of quality nutrition. What you put into your pet’s body has a real impact on their health and well-being. At Pet Wants, our food is made in small batches with all-natural ingredients and it’s fresh. You can buy high-quality pet food at the pet store, but it’s still mass produced and, if you don’t check the date on the bag, you have no idea how long it’s been sitting around losing nutritional value. At Pet Wants, you know exactly what you’re getting and you know it’s fresh,” Morris said.

In addition to being made fresh monthly, Pet Wants only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies. Pet Wants Birmingham – which offers multiple blends of dog food and cat food – also offers healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray and paw wax.

Morris is also a “huge advocate” for no-kill shelters and animal rescue organizations. She’s looking forward to using Pet Wants philanthropic programs –like Buy, Match, Give – to give back to those organizations in the future, she said. She added that she’s looking forward to getting to know the families and pets in her community and providing a one-of-a-kind pet food customer service experience.

“I’m not here just to try to sell you a product. I want to get to know you and your animal companions. I want to understand your lifestyle and any issues your pets are having. And I want to support you as your pets’ needs change,” Morris said. “Let me bring you a sample so you can see the difference Pet Wants can make for your pets.”

Pet Wants originally launched in Cincinnati in 2010. Owned by Michele Hobbs, the business was built to provide proprietary crafted, fresh, slow-cooked, all-natural pet food delivered to customers through a retail store and a convenient home-delivery service. Hobbs, now the company founder, turned the business into a franchise in 2015 with the help of Franchise Funding Group, an investment and franchise-development company designed to help entrepreneurs scale their companies nationally as franchise systems.

Stop in to see Morris at her store located at 33772 Woodward Avenue for your free trial sample for your favorite companion. To learn more about the company, call (248)733-5745, email CMorris(at)PetWants(dot)com or visit http://www.PetWantsBirmingham.com.

About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was started by Michele Hobbs out of love for her pets and frustration. Veterinarians were unable to help relieve her dog’s painful skin allergies. After doing much research, Michele discovered the national dog food brand she trusted was not fresh, not all natural, and lacked sufficient nutrition...and when pet food sits in warehouses and store shelves for months and months… it loses even more nutritional value. She was committed to developing a better solution for all dogs and cats. Their food is exclusively crafted… fresh, healthy, slow-cooked and all natural with no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products. They source only the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice, and other ingredients. Fresh ingredients make for better food… and better health for pets. And since they never use corn, wheat, soy or dyes, the common pet health problems associated with these ingredients are no longer worries. Their fresh food is conveniently delivered to the customer within weeks of production, not months. Roughly half of Pet Wants products are sold through their store and half through their convenient, home-delivery program. You can learn more at http://www.PetWants.com.