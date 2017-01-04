Rusty Rea TruBlue is like a home repair and services concierge service for busy professionals, seniors and anyone who would rather not worry about house maintenance.

Sometimes being a homeowner can be a pain. From constant upkeep to pesky to-do lists to bigger projects, finding the time and energy to maintain a house is challenging, especially for seniors, busy families and single homeowners.

That’s why Rusty Rea is excited to announce the launch of his new local business – TruBlue Total House Care North Dallas Suburbs.

TruBlue specializes in providing handyman services, maid and cleaning services, lawn care, emergency repairs, seasonal projects, a senior accessibility program and more. TruBlue also partners with home owners and realtors to get homes ready to sell, prepare new homes for move in, complete home inspection punch lists and ready rental properties for new tenants. TruBlue North Dallas Suburbs serves Frisco, Prosper, Plano, McKinney, Richardson, Murphy, Allen, and surrounding areas.

“TruBlue is like a home repair and services concierge service for busy professionals, seniors and anyone who would rather not worry about house maintenance. At TruBlue, there are many services we can provide directly and, for the ones we can’t, we’ll happily interface with our trusted network of service providers to meet your needs,” Rusty said.

Prior to launching TruBlue, Rusty spent 30 years in the telecommunications field in various positions from installation to management. Despite the changing roles, Rusty’s career always involved one thing – providing top notch customer service.

“I’ve always worked directly with customers and I understand what it takes to provide excellent customer service. I’m looking forward to applying that experience to my new TruBlue business,” Rusty said. “When you work with TruBlue, you’re hiring a trusted partner to care for your house so you don’t have to. We are your property maintenance advocates.”

Rusty launched TruBlue North Dallas Suburbs with the support of his wife, Lori, their three grown children and four grandchildren. The Rea’s live in Richardson with their dog Beetle and their two cats, Zed and CJ.

All TruBlue franchises are fully insured and bonded and all employees are background checked. To learn more about TruBlue North Dallas Suburbs, call (972)299-0084, email RRea(at)TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit http://www.TruBlueNDS.com.

About TruBlue Total House Care

TruBlue Total House Care provides one convenient and affordable solution for all your house care needs – inside and out. TruBlue’s services include house cleaning, household repairs, yard work, emergency repairs and seasonal work, all handled by a personal House Care Manager. These affordable services are available year-round and customized to meet your needs and budget. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults with the goal of eliminating the worries, hassles and headaches of home maintenance by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services to fit any budget.