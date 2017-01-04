“This year, we (Goodwill) are partnering with Roadie to make donating easier than ever and asking you to resolve to be a job creator by donating to Goodwill in 2017,” said Jim Gibbons, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International.

A new partnership between Goodwill® and Roadie, Inc. aims to make it easier for people to donate items they no longer use or need, from clothes to couches to dressers and bicycles. Roadie — the national on-the-way delivery network — will pick up any unwanted items and take them to the nearest Goodwill donation center through February 28th.

“January is typically a month when people reflect and resolve to do better; it’s also a time when donations are traditionally down for Goodwill,” said Jim Gibbons, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. “So, this year, we are partnering with Roadie to make donating easier than ever and asking you to resolve to be a job creator by donating to Goodwill in 2017.”

As with all items donated to local Goodwill organizations, items donated through the Roadie partnership will be sold in Goodwill stores to help fund job and skills training, both in person and online, employment placement services and other community-based programs, such as financial education and mentoring. Donations made at any time of the year are tax deductible and receipts for items shipped through the Roadie partnership will be provided by request.

First time Roadie users who donate items to Goodwill through the app or website will receive a $20 discount on the pickup and delivery fee using the promo code GOODWILL. Similarly, Goodwill shoppers who wish to use Roadie for the first time to deliver purchases to their home or office can also receive the discount.

“Roadie was built on the idea of community members helping one another. We’re happy to be partnering with Goodwill to help people give new life to the things they can no longer use, and in the process, help create jobs in communities nationwide,” said Marc Gorlin, founder and CEO, Roadie.

Roadie is the world’s first “on-the-way” delivery network that connects people who have stuff to send with drivers already headed in the right direction. By tapping into unused space in passenger vehicles already on the road, the app-based community gives users a more flexible, greener, and cost-effective way to ship locally and nationally, seven days a week. New Roadie customers can simply click on the Goodwill icon on the Roadie app or go to http://www.roadie.com/Goodwill to schedule a pickup.

Goodwill cannot accept certain items, including televisions, mattresses, cribs and other items due to the high cost of disposal and stringent government regulations. A complete list of acceptable items is available on the Roadie app website for your easy reference. Donors can also check with their local Goodwill organizations.