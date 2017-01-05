Gonzales Family Brings Pet Wants to Dallas Proper

The Gonzales Family We combine fresh food made with fresh ingredients, a passion for helping pets live longer and healthier lives, and the convenience of free delivery. That’s what sets Pet Wants apart from the competition.

Sid and Tracey Gonzales are excited to announce the launch of their new all-natural pet food company, Pet Wants BIG D.

Pet Wants’ carefully developed proprietary pet food is slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, all-natural ingredients once per month, so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. Pet Wants BIG D offers free, personal delivery to pet families in the heart of Dallas proper inside the LBJ loop including Preston Hollow, Lakewood, Lake Highlands, East Dallas, Oak Lawn, Turtle Creek, Uptown, Downtown, Highland Park and University Park.

“As a family, we watch what we eat and we care about nutrition and that extends to our furry loved ones as well. So, when we had the chance to start our own business and we found Pet Wants, we knew it was the perfect opportunity to do something we loved while providing a high-quality pet food option to our area,” Sid said.

In addition to being made fresh monthly, Pet Wants only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which means the food is great for animals with allergies. Pet Wants BIG D also sells homemade pet treats and jerky, skin spray, pest repellent, healing salves, paw wax and more.

“At Pet Wants BIG D, we are dedicated to educating people about animal nutrition and getting to know the pets we’re feeding. We want to help pet parents understand what’s in Pet Wants’ food versus what they’ll find in other commercial pet food products and, if they want to go with Pet Wants, we want to make sure they’re using the best product for their pets,” Sid said.

Pet Wants BIG D is a minority-owned business and both Sid and Tracey are native Texans. Tracey was born and raised in Dallas and the couple has lived in East Dallas for the past 30 years. Prior to opening Pet Wants BIG D, Sid built his career in corporate IT and Tracey spent the last 7 years in education at St. John’s Episcopal School. Sid and Tracey, along with their daughter Izzy, are members of St. John’s Episcopal Church and actively involved at Episcopal School of Dallas. The family also has an adopted foster border collie mix named Paisley, who is about a year old.

“Paisley loves Pet Wants and we have experienced the difference it makes for her firsthand – her coat is unbelievably soft and she’s so full of energy. We are so excited to share this pet food with our other pet families in this area,” Tracey said.

“We combine fresh food made with fresh ingredients, a passion for helping pets live longer and healthier lives, and the convenience of free delivery. That’s what sets Pet Wants apart from the competition,” Sid added.

Pet Wants originally launched in Cincinnati in 2010. Owned by Michele Hobbs, the business was built to provide proprietary crafted, fresh, slow-cooked, all-natural pet food delivered to customers through a retail store and a convenient home-delivery service. Hobbs, now the company founder, turned the business into a franchise in 2015 with the help of Franchise Funding Group, an investment and franchise-development company designed to help entrepreneurs scale their companies nationally as franchise systems.

To get a free sample, order Pet Wants food for your favorite companion or to learn about the company, call (214)712-8212, email SGonzales[at]PetWants[dot]com or visit http://www.PetWantsBIGD.com.

About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was started by Michele Hobbs out of love for her pets and frustration. Veterinarians were unable to help relieve her dog’s painful skin allergies. After doing much research, Michele discovered the national dog food brand she trusted was not fresh, not all natural, and lacked sufficient nutrition...and when pet food sits in warehouses and store shelves for months and months… it loses even more nutritional value. She was committed to developing a better solution for all dogs and cats. Their food is exclusively crafted… fresh, healthy, slow-cooked and all natural with no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products. They source only the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice, and other ingredients. Fresh ingredients make for better food… and better health for pets. And since they never use corn, wheat, soy or dyes, the common pet health problems associated with these ingredients are no longer worries. Their fresh food is conveniently delivered to the customer within weeks of production, not months. Roughly half of Pet Wants products are sold through their store and half through their convenient, home-delivery program. You can learn more at http://www.PetWants.com.