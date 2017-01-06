Marketing Mix One Celebrates Launch with “Winner’s Wishlist” Giveaway

"When I purchase a product or service, I expect excellence and that is what we deliver at Marketing Mix One. With the Winner's Wishlist Giveaway, we want businesses to experience the same - for free." Anika Gaskins, President/Founder, Marketing Mix One

Marketing Mix One, LLC, a full-service boutique marketing agency offering highly customized, client-focused solutions, celebrated its launch by announcing the “Winner’s Wishlist” sweepstakes. In this giveaway, businesses can win marketing services custom-designed to address their biggest challenges, just by identifying those challenges.

Explaining why Marketing Mix One decided to announce its arrival with this promotion, President and Founder Anika Gaskins, said, “There’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all when it comes to marketing. We wanted to communicate our intensely personalized approach, and what better way to do that than with prizes as unique as the organizations that win them?”

Three grand prize winners will be selected at random to win the marketing services they’ve identified on the “Winner’s Wishlist;” other entrants may receive complimentary consultations and service discounts.

Those services may include writing a full marketing strategy plan, performing database analytics and making recommendations, creating a social media/digital strategy, or designing a website. That knowledge will be delivered by the Marketing Mix One team, whose expertise in subjects such as traditional and digital marketing strategy development, direct marketing campaigns, and implementation of emerging marketing technologies has been forged through decades of experience in industries as diverse as banking, casino gaming, and consumer products.

“We work closely with each client to get to the heart of how to make the most meaningful impact,” Gaskins said. “What sets Marketing Mix One apart is that level of client focus. We can empower any organization, large or small, get more out of its marketing channels, by helping them leverage best practices and integrate the latest innovative technologies into those channels. And we do it all with a level of integrity and white-glove customer service that puts our client partners’ minds at ease.”

To enter to win a “Winner’s Wishlist” prize for your organization visit https://www.marketingmixone.com and click the "Enter to Win" button or click the "Wishlist" link. The giveaway is throughout the month of January and ends January 31, 2017.

About Marketing Mix One

Marketing Mix One is a boutique, full-service marketing agency based in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering a complete array of traditional and digital marketing services. Those services range from graphic design, direct marketing, and print production to online reputation management, social media marketing, and multimedia production. Marketing Mix One drives success by recognizing the unique marketing challenges faced by each organization it serves, and responding with fully customized, client-focused solutions that maximize the potential of each marketing channel. Marketing Mix One’s clients stay ahead of the competition by leveraging cutting-edge innovative technology, and enjoy the peace of mind that only a partnership built on integrity can provide, building a partnership where white-glove customer service exceeds customer expectations.