Katzenworld is set to have a stall at the LondonCats International Cat Show this coming weekend. The show will be open to visitors both Saturday and Sunday from 10.00 - 17.00 in Leatherhead.

The International LondonCats show is in town on a mission to stage, reward and celebrate our purrfect companions. They will be taking over SURREY on the 7th and 8th January 2017 when they will share the love with more than 220 cats of over 50 different breeds.

Leatherhead Leisure Centre will be this season’s location to present the most exotic felines posing and competing for internationally renowned judges, aiming to win championship titles and points towards the award of the best cat in the world. The current highest scoring all breed kitten internationally “MOWGLEAVES STONEHENGE” will be on site as he moves up to the adult class for the first time, hoping to continue his winning streak.

The LondonCats show is a spectacle in the honour of our furry loved ones, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to get to know their favourite breeds such as Persian, British Shorthair and Maine Coons. Visitors will also be able to discover a world of more exotic and rare breeds such as Bengals, Sphynx and the only UK LYKOI or “Werewolf cat”. There will also be the world premiere of an AFRICAN SAND CAT cross or the MARGUERITE, never before seen in public anywhere in the world.

For those who want to give something back to their beloved four-legged friends there will be plenty of ways to spoil them with treats and gifts from a multitude of vendors; including Tigga Towers (featured on BBC’s The Apprentice), Purrform Raw Cat Food, Finley and Farquar Pet Duvets,

Bengal Cat World, Launmeadow Pet Products and local pet artist, Sara Day. Also, appearances by Katzenworld and Royal Kitten.

The show will be open to the public from 10am-5pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available at the door or online: http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/londoncats.