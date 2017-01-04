EVO Announces Acquisition of Sterling Payment Technologies

EVO Payments International (EVO), a leading card payment acquirer and payment service provider operating throughout North America and Europe, announced today its acquisition of Sterling Payment Technologies (Sterling), a nationally recognized provider of integrated payment solutions. Sterling is a leader in the integrated payments market, having built a robust network of dealers and distributors offering payment solutions to a broad array of industry verticals. The acquisition enhances significantly EVO’s existing integrated payments offering and extends further EVO’s extensive distribution capabilities in the growing integrated payments space.

“The acquisition of Sterling accelerates further EVO’s growth in the integrated solutions market, strengthening our existing integrated solutions business with the addition of Sterling’s products, sales network and talented management team," said James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of EVO. “With a focus on innovation and service, the combined companies will work together to provide POS dealers, resellers, developers and merchants with the most advanced payment solutions in the market. In addition, connecting Sterling to our global processing infrastructure enables us to seamlessly export Sterling’s product capabilities to our international markets. Importantly, we can also support Sterling’s existing partners by providing them with opportunities to expand outside of the U.S. I am delighted to welcome Paul Hunter and his team to the EVO organization.”

“We are excited to bring our existing merchant customers as well as our product offerings and network of dealers and distributors to EVO," said Paul Hunter, Sterling’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition enables Sterling to offer our partners in-house processing and greater sales distribution opportunities, while continuing to provide the high level of customer service they have come to expect. The combination of our two companies will enable greater control over the delivery of services and solutions to our existing and future customers.”

Paul Hunter will continue managing the Sterling team, which will be responsible for EVO’s overall U.S. integrated solutions offerings and will operate under the Sterling Payment Technologies brand. Hunter will also take on additional responsibilities leading EVO’s overall integrated payments strategy as a member of EVO’s executive leadership team.

About EVO Payments International

EVO Payments International is a leading payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, financial institutions, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), government organizations and multinational corporations located throughout North America and Europe. A principal member of Visa and MasterCard, EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable and secure payments solutions and merchant services, backed by an uncompromising commitment to exceed the expectations of our customers and partners. For more information, please visit http://www.evopayments.com.

About Sterling Payment Technologies

Founded in 2001, Sterling is one of the most innovative, customer-focused payment processors in the industry today, nationally recognized for bringing the latest payment technologies and the most innovative payment solutions to merchants. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Sterling is represented in communities across the country by independent sales offices, an internal sales team, banks and point-of-sale (POS) equipment dealers. Please visit http://www.sterlingpayment.com for more information.