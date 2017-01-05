Freshdesk Acquires Pipemonk to Strengthen its Integration Ecosystem

Team Pipemonk at Freshdesk Having your apps talk to each other and enabling seamless flow of data plays an important role in any business today, and we at Freshdesk are focused on making that workflow process simple for our customers

Freshdesk, the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, today announced the acquisition of Pipemonk, the data integration platform that allows companies to synchronize and move data amongst multiple cloud apps quickly and easily. This acquisition, Freshdesk’s seventh in the last 16 months, is part of the overall strategy to create an ecosystem of interlinked Freshdesk and third-party products for businesses.

With over 90% of organizations in the US currently using a cloud computing service, more and more businesses are finding themselves with a specialized bouquet of solutions that suit their needs rather than a one-size-fits all solution. The increasing adoption of SaaS and various cloud services often leads to the creation of information silos creating fragmentation of data across apps. This lack of visibility and automation can slow down and inhibit business, a growing problem that Pipemonk set out to solve.

Pipemonk's groundbreaking technology makes it very simple to deeply integrate any two SaaS products. Using their platform, companies can integrate their business apps in a matter of minutes. “Integration software has been traditionally complex, requiring a long on-boarding process and requiring many engineering hours to have it done well. It can also prove to be very expensive” said Satya Padmanabham, Co-founder of Pipemonk. “With the Pipemonk platform, we made it possible for even non-engineers to configure and run an integration in a matter of minutes. That’s how simple and efficient we’ve made the entire process.”

At Freshdesk, the Pipemonk team will work on strengthening the integrations between the Freshdesk suite of products as well as expand third party integrations for each of the Freshdesk products, thus cutting down the need for multiple logins, multiple amounts of data entry, and allowing instant and seamless access to dynamic data across products.

"The Pipemonk team will enhance Freshdesk's capabilities to integrate within our own products as well as external products. Having your apps talk to each other and enabling seamless flow of data plays an important role in any business today, and we at Freshdesk are focused on making that workflow process simple for our customers," said Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO of Freshdesk.

As more companies are interested in integrating with one or more Freshdesk products, the need to speed up the process was clear but it was also important to create a seamless flow of data.

In coming months, the team of 13 will focus on making existing integrations more robust as well as growing the options available to customers.

Pipemonk is a Cloud Data Integration platform which enables small businesses to automate their data flow across cloud business solutions. It integrates multiple SaaS apps like E-commerce, Accounting, CRM, Marketing, Helpdesk & automate data transfer between them in minutes. The company was founded in 2014 (formerly known as ZapStitch) by Satya Padmanabham and Ravi Madabhushi and had raised $2.1 Million in funding from Helion and Orios Venture Partners. The Pipemonk platform serves more than 400 clients across the world.

Freshdesk Inc. is the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software. Freshdesk’s suite of products include the flagship product, Freshdesk, which allows organizations to support customers through email, phone, websites, forums, and social media; Freshservice, a cloud-based service desk and IT service management solution; Hotline.io, an in-app support and engagement platform for mobile-first businesses; and Freshsales, a CRM solution and sales system for high-velocity sales teams. With powerful features, an intuitive interface and a freemium pricing model, Freshdesk’s products are widely used by teams and companies of all sizes, from SMB to enterprise. Based in San Bruno, California, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and India, Freshdesk is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India. The company has over 100,000 customers around the world including 3M, Honda, Bridgestone, Hugo Boss, University of Pennsylvania, Toshiba and Cisco. For more information, visit http://freshdesk.com.