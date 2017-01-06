Tutors International We now have sound evidence of the benefits of one-to-one tuition that isn't purely anecdotal. Private tutoring is hugely beneficial to both student and family.

Adam Caller, independent education consultant and founder of leading private tutoring firm, Tutors International, made a statement this week defending private schools vilified for allegedly accepting 'bribes' from wealthy parents.

Mr Caller, whose career in education spans over 25 years, addressed allegations in the press [1], made in December, that some of Britain's elite private schools are allowing wealthy international parents a 'free pass' in exchange for substantial donations, and pointed out that the process is not as 'dodgy' as it is made out to be.

"First and foremost, it is entirely within the law for these institutions to consider donations in exchange for special consideration or to fast-track an application. The only reason practices like this cause a scandal in the press is because schools are not open and transparent about it. I think people often forget how these revered educational institutions came into existence in the first place. I certainly don’t think it should have a negative impact on the reputation of a school. If the child in question isn’t capable of working to the required exceptional standard, or cannot pass an entrance exam, they’re not going to get in, no matter how much is pledged. I also disagree that it is wrong for a family to attempt to use their wealth to advance their child’s education. My main concern would be that the individuals brokering these ‘deals’ may be giving out poor advice to parents. Tutors International has had to step in and pick up the pieces in the past for wealthy families who have been taken advantage of or misled by such ‘experts’”.

Educational inequality was a hot topic in the UK press in 2016, with private tutoring also coming under fire [2]. Tutors International received a record-breaking spike in demand in 2016, and this is likely to continue well into 2017.

Mr Caller added: “There are various ways in which parents can benefit from private tutoring for their child, whatever their circumstances or budget. Any amount of time a child can spend one-to-one with a qualified educator to focus on their own goals and address their individual issues - even if it’s just for an hour per week – can, and does, make a huge difference, and this has now been backed up by scientific research. Tutors International is always happy to offer accessible, actionable tutoring advice and recommendations to any family who wishes to get in touch.”

For more information and advice about private tutoring, wherever you are in the world, visit tutors-international.com. For more information about Adam Caller, visit http://www.adamcaller.com.

END

References

[1] Inside Story: How to buy a place at a top school http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/12/09/inside-story-buy-place-top-school Claire Newell et al. The Telegraph. 9 December 2016.

[2] Is Private Tutoring to Blame for Educational Inequality? http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/alex-dyer/private-tutoring_b_12262608.html Alex Dyer. Huffington Post. 3 October 2016.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organization providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provide a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.

Tutors International was founded by Adam Caller who has tutored students of all ages. He has received specialist training in dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorder and is very sensitive to children's educational difficulties. He has now turned this expertise to recruiting, training and placing other tutors to help families.