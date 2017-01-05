AquaBlok's in-situ treatment material, AquaGate+PAC, being applied underneath a pier in the Puget Sound

AquaBlok, Ltd. is excited to announce the successful application of their AquaGate+PAC material for contaminated sediment remediation in the 2016 Project of the Year, awarded by the Department of Defense, Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP).

This award recognizes projects that demonstrate scientific advances and cost-effective technological solutions to some of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant environmental challenges. They employ tools and approaches that will reduce costs and improve the DoD’s environmental and energy performance.

Located at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington, this project demonstrated the use of AquaBlok’s in-situ treatment material, AquaGate+PAC, as an effective remedy for contaminated sediments in active DoD harbors. It was proven that successful delivery, placement and effectiveness of the material, which effectively delivers powdered activated carbon (PAC), has the potential to reduce costs, shorten recovery times, and provide more effective alternatives to traditional methods of remediation for a wide range of sites with contaminated sediments.

The project team, led by Dr. Bart Chadwick from Space and Naval warfare (SPAWAR) Systems Center Pacific, successfully placed AquaGate+PAC on the seafloor. The material sorbed polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), the contaminant of concern for the half-acre target site. Doing so quickly reduced bioavailability and limited bioaccumulation of the contaminant into the tissues of benthic invertebrates, and subsequently, the food web. Follow-up studies indicated no significant negative secondary effects on the benthic community.

Prior to this project, the majority of sediment remediation efforts using in-situ treatment methods have been small, pilot-scale projects in areas that lack significant limitations to access and typically target low velocity waters with very little vessel traffic or harbor activities. The goal of this project, titled Demonstration of In-Situ Treatment with Reactive Amendments for Contaminated Sediments in Active DoD Harbors, was to extend these efforts to a larger scale with the additional challenge of remediation in deep water with high vessel traffic.

Project Participants included the following individuals and entities:



Bart Chadwick, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

Victoria Kirtay, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

Gunther Rosen, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

Marienne Colvin, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

Joel Guerrero, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

Lewis Hsu, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

Ernie Arias, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

Robert K. Johnston, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific

Melissa Grover, Geosyntec Consultants

Jennifer Arblaster, Geosyntec Consultants

Jason Conder, Geosyntec Consultants

Victor Magar, Ramboll Environ US Corporation

Robb Webb, Dalton Olmstead and Fuglevand

John Collins, AquaBlok Ltd.

Joe Germano, Germano and Associates

Anne Conrad, Hart Crowser

For more information, please visit http://www.aquablok.com or call (419) 825-1325

About AquaBlok, Ltd.

AquaBlok, Ltd. is a manufacturer of composite materials utilizing its patented coating and amendment approach. The company has a long history in the environmental industry and a range of products utilized in groundwater treatment and sediment remediation applications. AquaBlok utilizes its low-permeability bentonite delivery system in a range of geotechnical applications including, industrial impoundment sealing, anti-seep collars (trench dams) around piping, cut-off walls in porous soil conditions, levee and dam repair or construction.