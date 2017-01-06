Early Learning NH, through a partnership with the NH Child Development Bureau, and CCA For Social Good, a division of CCA Global Partners, are excited to announce the intention to launch a customized version of the ECE Shared Resources platform. The effort supports a deep mission to accelerate NH’s early childhood education workforce with innovation that saves time and creates cost efficiencies. Members of the State Early Learning Alliance (SELA), an initiative of Early Learning NH, will gain access to pragmatic tools and resources, cost savings programs and larger shared services initiatives through the new platform.

“This is an exciting time for SELA members,” stated Jackie Cowell, Executive Director of Early Learning NH. “As we continue to expand the reach of SELA’s shared services to providers throughout the state, this platform will be a major step in advancing our mission, putting comprehensive resources, state specific tools and the opportunity to take advantage of shared services initiatives - all at their fingertips. We are creating a one-stop shop that will put more time in the director’s day and more money in the organization’s and the teachers’ pockets, so they can focus on what’s important, providing the highest quality of early childhood education to the children and families they serve. We have already seen the impact access to these resources has in New Hampshire and are excited to see this expand.”

CCA For Social Good, innovator of the ECE Shared Resources online knowledge hub, provides over 1,500 resources that strengthen the work of child care directors, practitioners and technical assistance staff. Resources include quality supports for the classroom, administrative business resources in areas including HR, program administration and training, and customized toolkits to support high quality child care initiatives and complex programs such as the Child Care Development Block Grant and the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

“CCA For Social Good is an avid supporter of the growing shared services movement and continues to expand the resources and tools available in its comprehensive ECE Shared Resources platform. This platform provides the foundation of shared services initiatives in 25 states by affording center- and family-based child care providers and Head Start programs access to the knowledge and business acumen of early childhood experts across the country, all at the click of a mouse,” remarked Denise Sayer, Vice President of CCA For Social Good. “Leveraging the co-operative model of our parent company, CCA Global Partners, we are able to capitalize on the long history of success in assisting businesses in maintaining their own identity, while benefiting from tools, resources and buying power of thousands, saving time and money and allowing professionals to focus on fulfilling their mission.”

In addition to the resources already available on the ECE Shared Resources platform, New Hampshire’s upgraded platform, SELANHMembers.com, will also feature state-specific, customized tools to help SELA providers successfully manage their programs and access additional quality supports.

For more information about CCA For Social Good and ECE Shared Resources, please contact Erin Holt at eholt(at)ccaglobal(dot)com. For more information about SELA and SELANHMembers.com, please contact the SELA State Director, Cellissa Hoyt at info(at)earlylearningnh(dot)org.

# # #

About CCA For Social Good

CCA For Social Good is an operating division of CCA Global Partners, a privately held cooperative helping small businesses thrive for 30 years. CCA For Social Good provides web-based platforms that help thousands of nonprofit organizations and early childhood education (ECE) centers manage the administrative aspect of their organizations. The platforms (integrated password-protected websites) deliver a set of powerful tools and shared resources resulting in more efficient and successful operations. CCA For Social Good puts time and money back in the hands of directors and managers of ECE programs, allowing them to focus where it matters most: on the children in their care. To view a sample platform, please visit http://www.ecesharedresources.com.

About Early Learning NH and SELA

Early Learning NH is a 501(c) non-profit organization committed to ensuring that all New Hampshire children have the opportunity to reach their full potential by: supporting early learning programs, such as child care, Head Start, preschool, and afterschool, and the children and families they serve; raising awareness about the importance of the early years; championing effective early learning policy; and building public-private partnerships that promote innovation and investment to strengthen early learning in our state. SELA is Early Learning NH’s most important and effective membership support. SELA is a ground-breaking model that provides the tools and resources to help programs and their teachers save money, share costs and boost quality. SELA’s motto is “Better. Together. For Children.”