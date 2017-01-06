Independence Seaport Museum is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the William Penn Foundation. Funds will be directed toward the next phase of planning for River Alive!, a new interactive exhibition showcasing the science, ecology and stewardship of the Delaware River watershed. This grant also supports essential upgrades and expansion of the Museum’s docks, located at the northern end of the Penn’s Landing Marina, in the heart of the Delaware River waterfront.

“Independence Seaport Museum is honored to receive this grant, which recognizes our role as a cultural and educational gateway to the Delaware River and watershed,” says John Brady, President and CEO. “Through the Foundation’s generosity, we are excited to offer more opportunities for residents and visitors alike to experience our waterways and learn more about their vital place in our community and urban ecosystem.”

Additionally, Independence Seaport Museum is managing a second grant from the William Penn Foundation on behalf of a group of 23 environmental education centers, including the Museum, located on the Circuit Trails system and near the Delaware River or its tributaries. This funding supports the network’s efforts to develop shared programs and coordinated messaging about the importance of clean water and the preservation of our waterways.

“The William Penn Foundation's Watershed Protection Program advances protection and restoration of clean water in the Delaware River and its tributaries by supporting science-informed conservation, advocacy, and stewardship,” said Andrew Johnson, the program's director. “Together, Independence Seaport Museum's exciting interactive River Alive! exhibit – literally at the river's edge – along with increased capacity to offer boating programs on the river between Philadelphia and Camden will be a keystone for efforts by the museum and other conservation organizations to reach thousands of students and adults annually to build awareness of and support for clean water.”

About the William Penn Foundation

The William Penn Foundation, founded in 1945 by Otto and Phoebe Haas, is dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Greater Philadelphia region through efforts that increase educational opportunities for children from low-income families, ensure a sustainable environment, foster creativity that enhances civic life, and advances philanthropy in the Philadelphia region. In partnership with others, the Foundation works to advance opportunity, ensure sustainability, and enable effective solutions. Since inception, the Foundation has made nearly 10,000 grants totaling over $1.6 billion.

Learn more about the Foundation at williampennfoundation.org.

About Independence Seaport Museum

Independence Seaport Museum deepens the appreciation, understanding and experience of the Philadelphia region’s waterways through history, science, art and community. The Museum maintains one of the largest maritime collections in North America, combining more than 25,000 artifacts with hands-on exhibits, small boat rentals and large-scale models. The Museum houses a traditional boat shop, the Workshop on the Water; J. Welles Henderson Archives and Library; and Penn’s Landing Playhouse. The Museum also includes two National Historic Landmark ships: Cruiser Olympia, and Submarine Becuna. Located at Philadelphia’s Penn’s Landing Waterfront, the Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit phillyseaport.org for more information.

