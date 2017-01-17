Centered Yoga: Yoga Teacher Training in Thailand

Yoga is both an ancient art and a thoroughly modern craze. Although the practice originated in India, Thailand is well-known as the epicenter of modern yoga. In its 18th year, Centered Yoga proudly announces its 2017 yoga teacher training programs on the beautiful island of Koh Samui. Surrounded by Thailand’s many natural wonders and warm culture, students will dive deeply into their practice.

For prospective yoga teachers, as well as advanced students seeking a deeper level of practice, the 200-hour Foundation program is fully accredited by the Yoga Alliance. It is a month-long intensive program that provides a thorough grounding in all aspects of yoga and how to teach them.

What to Expect

Centered Yoga’s foundation course is considered one of the world’s most comprehensive yoga teacher training programs. The material covered includes, but is not limited to:



Asana

Vinyasa

Pranayama

Yoga philosophy

Anatomy and physiology

Meditation

Chanting

Spiritual practices

Students are taught not only how each element works, but also why as well as one’s inner practice with yoga. The goal is to create a purposeful intentionality that will inform the student’s practice in the coming months and years.

The daily schedule is carefully crafted to provide a rhythm that blends periods of intense work with times for relaxation, along with breaks for personal reflection. Regular days off are built into the program schedule, allowing students to explore the island or simply take some time to recharge.

2017 Course Dates

The 200-hour foundation course lasts for a full month, and is offered three times in 2017. Early bird pricing is available for each session, so prospective students are encouraged to apply early.

May 6 – June 3 (early bird savings ends March 7)

August 5 – September 2 (early bird savings ends May 7)

October 28 – November 25 (early bird savings ends Aug 29)

About Centered Yoga

Centered Yoga (http://www.centeredyoga.com) is Asia’s leading yoga teacher training institute. Early discounts for training are available for those who book well in advance. The residential training for Centered Yoga is located on Koh Samui, Thailand at Samahita Retreat. Prospective students are encouraged to submit an online application request to begin their journey.