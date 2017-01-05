Skilled nursing and assisted living facilities are thriving communities that employ a diverse range of individuals. These professionals find great reward in serving seniors, who have done so much for our communities.

The Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living (IHCA/INCAL) announced today the launch of carefortheaging.org, the first website to offer comprehensive information on skilled nursing and assisted living careers in Indiana.

Carefortheaging.org provides information on a range of careers available at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities throughout Indiana, including education requirements, salaries and paths for career advancement. The site also links individuals seeking educational opportunities, internships or job placements with facilities looking to fill those roles.

A nonprofit trade association for skilled nursing, assisted living and senior independent living communities in Indiana, IHCA developed the website to serve the needs of its members, who often wrestle with staffing shortages.

“Skilled nursing and assisted living facilities are thriving communities that employ a diverse range of individuals,” said Zach Cattell, IHCA President. “These professionals find great reward in serving seniors, who have done so much for our communities.”

Cattell also stressed the diversity of opportunities for professionals in skilled nursing and assisted living. In addition to health care fields such as nursing, physical and occupational therapy, and social services, he listed the many support careers, including administration, transportation, dietary support, maintenance, finance and marketing.

According to Forbes, occupational therapy assistants and aides, physical therapists and PT assistants and aides are all among the top 10 fastest growing occupations.

Staff at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities work on collaborative teams, maximizing and utilizing each person’s unique skills and knowledge to provide the best possible care to patients. In the process, residents and staff form lasting bonds as they work together to achieve or maintain maximum independence for each individual.

By 2050, one-fifth of the total U.S. population will be 65 or older, up from 12 percent in 2000, and the number of people age 85 or older will grow even faster, constituting 4 percent of the population by 2050, or 10 times the percentage in 1950.

“People in caring fields find great personal fulfillment and a sense of purpose in their careers,” said Cattell. “This is a profession in which you feel good by doing good.”

###

About IHCA/INCAL

The Indiana Health Care Association/Indiana Center for Assisted Living (IHCA/INCAL) is Indiana’s largest trade association and advocate representing proprietary, not-for-profit and hospital-based skilled nursing, assisted living and senior independent living communities. Founded in 1958 as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to quality long term care, IHCA/INCAL's more than 350 member facilities care for more than 25,000 of Indiana's citizens in addition to providing rehabilitation services and other short-term care for many more. IHCA/INCAL members provide services to some of the most vulnerable Hoosiers, including geriatric, disabled, chronically ill and developmentally disabled individuals, the majority of whom are low-income Medicaid recipients.