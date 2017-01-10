"Bryan is one of the most respected people in the retirement plan space in the Southeast. We are delighted he has chosen to take his next career step with our organization.”

Atlanta Retirement Partners, an established retirement plan consulting firm in Atlanta, is pleased to announce that Bryan Skradis has joined the team. Bryan brings more than 30 years of industry and financial services experience most recently serving as the Senior Sales Representative of Retirement Services for the Atlanta Region at the Principal Financial Group.

Throughout Bryan’s distinguished career, he has helped plan sponsors create successful retirement programs for their employees by establishing best practices to ensure responsible plan governance while at the same time helping participant outcomes.

Founder and Managing Partner of Atlanta Retirement Partner, David T. Griffin adds, “ARP has experienced significant growth over the past few years and having Bryan join our team will add additional depth to our team. Bryan is one of the most respected people in the retirement plan space in the Southeast. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience not only in 401(k) plans, but also in ESOP, Pension, and Cash Balance plan designs. We are delighted he has chosen to take his next career step with our organization.”

Bryan received his bachelor of business administration from the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa, where he was a four-year letterman on the football team and captain and member of the 1981 Rose Bowl team. Bryan has obtained his Series, 6, 7, 63, 66, Life, Accident and Health insurance licenses and is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary designee.

Bryan and his family reside in Acworth, GA where he has been a volunteer middle school football coach for Harrison High School for the past 10 years.

About Atlanta Retirement Partners

Atlanta Retirement Partners (ARP) serves more than fifty institutional retirement plans for various governmental, private and tax-exempt organizations. The firm’s service philosophy is that “people come first.” The success of an employee retirement program is measured by individual employee retirement outcomes.

In recent years, qualified plan administration has grown increasing complex, both for the plan sponsor and the participant. Atlanta Retirement Partners works with retirement plan sponsors to create and follow a process that seeks to both fulfill fiduciary responsibility and drive positive retirement outcomes. These efforts have helped promote more successful retirement programs, where employees better understand their retirement plan, their personal goals, and how today’s decisions will impact their retirement. “That’s why we take a very hands-on approach to employee education”, Griffin notes, and it is one reason why David Griffin has been recognized by the National Association of Plan Advisors as one of 2016’s “Top 50 under 40”[1] and has been named to the 2016 Financial Times “Top 401 Retirement Plan Advisors”[2] list.

Securities and Retirement Plan Consulting services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services offered through IFG Advisory, LLC. Atlanta Retirement Partners and IFG Advisory, LLC are separate entities from LPL Financial.

[1] Nominated and voted on by industry peers and selected by a NAPA member committee based on business profile and future industry leadership potential.

[2] Awarded to financial advisors managing at least $50 million in defined contribution (DC) plan assets where DC plans represent at least 20% of total AUM. Graded on several criteria, including growth in DC plans and assets, plan participation rates, experience and industry certifications, and compliance record.

