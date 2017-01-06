MWG, the leading provider of eCommerce and digital marketing solutions to the grocery and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industries, announced today that Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. has selected the company’s Digital Experience Platform (DEP) to power its omni-channel shopping experience. Using MWG’s grocery-specific software and services, Harris Teeter will optimize shopper engagement by providing an integrated omni-channel experience.

This includes support for the retailer’s online grocery ordering program, seamless shopping list management across devices, advanced merchandising capabilities, circulars and personalization modules, as well as on-platform advertising and outbound email marketing.

“Harris Teeter has a longstanding history of providing its customers with the best high quality foods and convenience-oriented services. As shoppers increase their expectations around a seamless, omni-channel shopping experience, the selection of MWG’s DEP platform not only provides for deepened levels of customer engagement, but also enables Harris Teeter to scale to meet the demands of its growing eCommerce business, while driving related operational efficiencies across their enterprise. We look forward to expanding our decade long relationship with Harris Teeter and ensuring the continued success of their omni-channel strategy,” said Eric Healy, President at MWG.

For more information about how MWG is helping grocery retailers and brands enhance their digital presence, visit http://www.MyWebGrocer.com

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

About MWG

MyWebGrocer (MWG) offers the only complete Digital Experience Platform for grocers and Consumer Packaged Goods brands. The platform powers every interaction to attract, engage, transact with and retain grocery shoppers through digital offerings ranging from planning and shopping platforms to mobile and social tools. The company also offers opportunities for Consumer Packaged Goods brands looking to reach consumers with relevant advertising, promotions and offers throughout their grocery path to purchase. Founded in 1999, MWG manages digital solutions for more than 130 retailers across the globe, representing more than 10,000 stores, and 500+ major Consumer Packaged Goods brands. For more information, please visit http://www.MyWebGrocer.com