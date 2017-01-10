With this unique data, marketers can now reach consumers with the right messaging at the right time during significant life transition periods

Resonate, a leading provider of consumer intelligence-to-activation software, today announced the availability of new consumer life-stage data to help marketers improve the accuracy of customer targeting during critical purchasing periods. For the first time, marketers can use real-time data to influence purchasing behavior with relevant messaging based on the key events in a consumer’s life.

“With this unique data, marketers can now reach consumers with the right messaging at the right time during significant life transition periods,” said Andy Hunn, Resonate Chief Operating Officer. “Whether it is buying a first home, getting married or looking for safe products for a new baby on the way, these important life stages are when people move away from auto-pilot shopping and make conscious buying decisions. Like never before, marketers now have the opportunity to get their message in front of those individual consumers making significant life changes as they are happening.”

Resonate, who maintains the largest pool of consumer data based on more than 200,000 long-form surveys, expanded their data set to incorporate questions about what types of life transitions consumers are about to go through and in what timeframe. In addition, through real-time contextual analysis of 15 billion events per day and modeling on more than 230 million consumers, Resonate enables marketers to target people as they are going through these transition periods. For example, even if an individual is getting married in seven months, marketers can reach them during each step in in their purchase path from invitation design to honeymoon destination planning.

Marketers can now target campaigns based on the following life stages:



Purchasing a home

Making major home renovations

Buying a major home appliance

Buying or lease a car / vehicle

Changing jobs

Getting engaged

Getting married

Becoming a parent

Becoming a grandparent

Having a new teen driver

Having a child go away to college

Having a child graduate from college

Having a child get married

Retiring from full-time work

Having a spouse or partner retire from full-time work

This new data further enhances Resonate’s deep consumer intelligence that includes values, beliefs, motivators and purchase drivers at the individual level. Now, as consumers move from one life stage to another, marketers can rely on access to the most up-to-date, accurate intelligence and targeting available in order to deliver impactful messaging to the right consumers at the right time to increase conversions and reduce wasted advertising spend.

About Resonate

Resonate offers powerful consumer intelligence and a real-time insights, activation and measurement technology platform that has helped thousands of clients more fully understand and connect with consumers based on the underlying motivations and values that drive their decisions to buy or support certain brands, products and causes.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate is privately held and backed by Revolution Growth, Greycroft Partners, and iNovia Capital. For more information, please visit http://www.resonate.com.