Blue Dusk Productions announces the completion of principle photography on Haven's End, a paranoid horror/thriller feature film from the producers of "Attack of the Morningside Monster". The films stars Catherine Taber (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Megan Hayes (The Hunger Games) and Hannah Fierman (V/H/S, Siren) and explores themes of paranoia and trust in a story about the dark side of family.

A modern take on the traditional thriller in the vein of John Carpenter's The Thing

Atlanta, GA (PRWEB)

Independent film production company Blue Dusk Productions proudly announces the completion of principal photography on the upcoming feature thriller "Haven’s End", filmed throughout the greater Atlanta area and Appling, GA. Director Chris Ethridge and Producers Stacey Palmer and Michael H. Harper, the dynamic team behind 2014’s "Attack of the Morningside Monster", have returned with a horrific thriller exploring paranoia and the dark side of family.

Haven’s End stars Catherine Taber (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Force Awakens, Jane the Virgin), Megan Hayes (The Hunger Games, Halt and Catch Fire), and features indie horror phenom Hannah Fierman (Siren, V/H/S, The Unwanted). Alex Zuko, Anthony Nguyen, and Robert Pralgo also star in the film, written by Michael H. Harper. "Haven's End is a modern take on the traditional thriller in the vein of John Carpenter's The Thing," said Ethridge.

Synopsis: When major cities around the world burn in the aftermath of massive, coordinated terrorist attacks, Dr. Alison Olsen (Taber) and her friends escape Atlanta for the refuge of her family property deep in the heart of rural Georgia. What they find there is unnatural, violent, and anything but safe.

Further information about the film is available at all the usual social media suspects, including http://facebook.com/havensendmovie and @havensendmovie on twitter. Media inquiries can be addressed to press(at)havensendmovie(dot)com.

About Blue Dusk Productions
Blue Dusk Productions is an independent production company focused on the development of feature motion pictures, with an emphasis on genre projects. The company was founded in 2011 by filmmakers Stacey Palmer and Chris Ethridge. Their first feature, Attack of the Morningside Monster, is available on DVD and most VOD platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Prime, and Vudu.

Media

