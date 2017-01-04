New Orthopedic Unit Opens at Florida Hospital Zephyrhills

A $2.6 million orthopedic unit with 15 private rooms has opened at Florida Hospital Zephyrhills They are trained in orthopedics and eager to ensure that our patients receive the world-class experience which FHZ strives to deliver each and every day

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills (FHZ) $2.6 million new Bone and Joint Center opened to patients on Tuesday, January 3. The 7,350 square foot orthopedic wing on the hospital’s second floor has been under construction since July.

The dedicated orthopedic wing has 15 private rooms each with a private bath that has a large, walk-in shower. Some rooms also have patient lifts or have been designed for bariatric patients, according to Rachel Blackburn, RN, MSN, ATC, Nurse Manager for FHZ’s Bone and Joint Center. Designed in a “U” shape, a physical therapy room has been strategically located on the wing for patients’ convenience and comfort, Blackburn added. The predominant color is spa blue complemented by earth tones.

“We’ve hired very qualified, engaged staff for the new Center,” Blackburn said. “They are trained in orthopedics and eager to ensure that our patients receive the world-class experience which FHZ strives to deliver each and every day. Personally, I’m excited to see this specialty of care delivered to members of our community in a beautiful environment that lends itself to optimum physical, emotional and spiritual healing.”

The Bone and Joint Center at Florida Hospital Zephyrhills specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles and nerves. The Center is the only facility in the area to offer MAKOplasty® Partial Hip and Knee Resurfacing for adults living with early to mid-stage osteoarthritis of the hip and knee.

The Center’s world-class joint replacement program offers amenities such as an Orthopedic Care Coordinator to assist patients with their plan of care; a joint replacement education class to help patients prepare for surgery; and an annual joint replacement reunion celebration for patients and their coaches.

About Florida Hospital Zephyrhills

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills is a 140-bed regional medical center located in East Pasco County. It is a proud member of the Adventist Health System, providing a legacy of health and healing for more than 150 years. Florida Hospital Zephyrhills has been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association, The Joint Commission, and HealthGrades for providing quality patient care with emphasis on safety and patient outcomes. The award-winning Heart Institute is recognized for the treatment of coronary intervention, heart failure, chest pain, open heart surgery, and electrophysiology procedures and has received the Gold Plus Award for heart failure from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. The hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient surgical offerings including general, orthopedic, gynecology, urology, cardiothoracic and vascular. The Women’s Health Center offers services for women including gynecology, urology and pelvic floor health, labor and delivery through The Baby Place®, and breast care through the Simpson Breast Health Center. The hospital also offers emergency services, a robotics program, Bone and Joint Center, wellness center, wellness spa, rehabilitation, imaging services, and the Center for Wound Healing. Visit FHZeph.org for more information.