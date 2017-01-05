The new corporate headquarters supports our growing organization and will enable us to better serve customers, partners and resellers.

Tryon Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of supply chain software and implementation services, today opened the doors to its new corporate headquarters in the Raleigh Corporate Center office park at 801 Corporate Center Drive. The company will occupy Suite 118 in the multi-tenant building.

“Tryon Solutions has seen tremendous growth in both consulting services and software sales over the past two years,” said Marc van Welsen, President and CEO at Tryon Solutions. “The new corporate headquarters supports our growing organization and will enable us to better serve customers, partners and resellers with expanded training and meeting facilities.”

The company’s new headquarters features a training room with video conferencing technology, collaborative hubs for the development and services teams, and flexible work space for partners and remote employees. The Raleigh Corporate Center office park offers additional amenities including access to a café, fitness center and community conference room.

Founded in 2009, Tryon Solutions is a leading provider of professional services and software solutions for JDA® (formerly RedPrairie®) supply chain applications. Tryon Solutions experienced unprecedented growth as a result of launching Cycle™ automated testing and business process validation software and expanding its production support options in 2015. In addition to the Raleigh headquarters, Tryon Solutions operates an office in Hyderabad, India.

“We are thrilled to find a new headquarters location that supports our growth trajectory and provides employees with the innovative work environment Tryon Solutions is known for,” said Adam Downing, VP of Finance and Administration at Tryon Solutions. “As we continue to grow and hire in 2017, our new headquarters is yet another advantage Tryon Solutions offers when attracting highly skilled talent.”

About Tryon Solutions

Tryon Solutions provides professional services and software solutions for JDA® (formerly RedPrairie®) supply chain applications. Tryon Solutions has extensive experience with end-to-end implementations, upgrades and optimization services for Warehouse Management Systems and associated solutions, such as Transportation Management Systems, Workforce Management, parcel, automation and other logistics execution software applications.

In additional to implementation services, Tryon Solutions specializes in supply chain automated testing using its propriety software, Cycle™. Designed to validate supply chain business processes, Cycle enables customers to automate testing without the need for advanced training or technical expertise. Through partnering with customers, Tryon Solutions helps logistics teams leverage its services and solutions to increase productivity, reduce risk and optimize operations across their supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.tryonsolutions.com.