As homes become integrated with the latest gadgets and solutions to make life easier and more connected, the same must go for the tools and programs used to design, develop, and ultimately build them.

In recognition of the innovations that have redefined homebuilding this past year, the editors at Constructech magazine are proud to unveil the Residential Top Products Award winners for 2017. The annual awards acknowledge the latest solutions helping residential construction firms of all sizes.

After receiving submissions from the industry’s top technology companies, each product was evaluated on its ability to improve efficiency, productivity, and the bottomline for those in the field.

“As the residential construction market continues to get stronger every year, builders will need solutions, like the ones selected this year, to maintain that growth and consistency for years to come,” says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech magazine.

Products worthy of selection were distinguished as either a New Product, which has emerged on the market within the last two years, or as a Trusted Product, which has been on the market for more than three years and through continuous enhancements and upgrades has remained a leader among the competition.

“Now is a great time to leverage technology,” says Laura Black, editor of Constructech magazine. “As the market continues to improve, the Top Products can help builders heighten efficiency and ultimately improve the bottomline.”

Some of the recipients of the Residential Constructech Top Products for 2017 are:

Trusted Products



BuilderTREND from BuilderTREND

CoConstruct from CoConstruct

HomeFront Software from HomeFront Software

WarrantyWatcher from Computer Presentation Systems Inc.

New Products



LotVue from Marks Systems

On Screen Estimating Pro from McCormick Systems Inc.

For more information on the 2017 Residential Top Products winners, check out the January issue. Order a special print issue today or download the digital version in the Constructech app, available in the iTunes Store App Store or Google Play.

