Todd Hurley, Chief Relationship Officer of Penn Community Bank, recently participated on a panel discussion regarding volunteerism and community service as part of the leadership program Launch Pad, presented in partnership with Bucks County Community College and the Bucks County-based women’s empowerment organization, Sisters U.

Held at the college’s Upper Bucks Campus in Perkasie on Dec. 1, 2016, the session was led by Dr. Rodney Altemose, executive director of Bucks County Community College. Hurley was joined by Sisters U founder and CEO Karen Chellew, Betty Graver, of the Pennridge Chamber of Commerce, and Pat Edwards, of the Upper Bucks YMCA.

“Much of Penn Community Bank’s success is related directly to the dedication we show to our communities,” said Hurley. “Encouraging volunteerism and supporting nonprofits is a vital part of our mission. It is also important for business students to understand the value of connecting with people and learning new skills through volunteer opportunities.”

The session was a part of Launch Pad to Success, a six-module certificate program designed to offer participants the tools they need to launch their professional careers. Through sessions led by local business experts, students learn how to embrace leadership, communicate confidently, navigate social media, make a great first impression and achieve financial literacy.

Based in Bucks County, Sisters U is a nonprofit with a mission to connect and empower individual women to be their authentic selves and reach their full potential. Sisters U focuses on personal growth and development and enhancing the quality of life of all members. To learn more, visit sistersu.com.

PHOTO CAPTION: (from left) Karen Chellew, founder and CEO of Sisters U; Todd Hurley, Chief Relationship Officer of Penn Community Bank; Betty Graver, Executive Director of the Pennridge Chamber of Commerce; and Pat Edwards, Executive Director of the Upper Bucks YMCA, speak to students during a Launch Pad leadership session at the Upper Bucks Campus of Bucks County Community College in Perkasie on Dec. 1, 2016.

