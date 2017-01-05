Havis Releases New Vehicle Specific Mobile Solutions for 2017

Havis Inc., a leading manufacturer of mobile office solutions for mobile professionals, has announced the launch of vehicle-specific and universal mobile office mounting solutions for a wide range of 2017 vehicles. Havis consoles, equipment mounting and computer device docking solutions are specifically designed with vehicles and mobile professionals in mind to create a comfortable mobile office built to the highest safety standards.

Havis’ broad portfolio of rugged products provides secure mounting solutions for 2017 vehicles across a variety of markets, including utility and energy services, public safety, material handling, military, transportation, railroad and more. Mounting solutions are available for Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Freightliner, GMC, International, Isuzu, Jeep, Honda, Nissan and more. Havis works directly with OEM partners to develop vehicle specific equipment mounting and computing solutions that maximize productivity in mobile offices.

Havis equipment mounting solutions are tested to the industry’s highest safety standards, including vibration and environmental testing to ensure quality performance in the most rugged conditions.

To learn more about Havis equipment mounting solutions and to identify the right solution for your vehicle, visit Havis’ online product catalog. For more information on planning for a mobile office upfit, download Havis’ free Professional Installation and Upfit Guide.

About Havis

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008-certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management, and fosters ongoing innovation. Havis’ patent and trademark portfolio demonstrates commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. With headquarters in Warminster, Pa. and an additional location in Plymouth, Mich., Havis currently employs 250 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.