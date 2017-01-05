MOSS Earns Angie's List Super Service Award for 7th Year in a Row

Earning this award for the seventh time in a row is the recognition of a lot of great work done by great people here at MOSS.

Moss Building & Design has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.

This achievement is particularly significant as Angie’s List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.

“Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “Only a fraction of the home services companies in Northern Virginia were able to do it.”

Angie’s List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.

"We’re very proud of this achievement. Earning this award for the seventh time in a row is the recognition of a lot of great work by a lot of great people here at MOSS. We are committed to improving the quality of our customers’ lives in their homes,” said CEO, Jason Hampel.

Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For more than 21 years, Angie’s List restricted access to its verified reviews to consumers who paid membership fees. When the company removed that barrier, some companies worried that the new, non-paying members would not be as engaged as members of the past. Experience has shown, however, that these newly added members are just as engaged – across all age groups – as prior members. Also, because the company continues to adhere to its review verification process, there has been no degradation of review quality.

“The biggest change at Angie’s List is that we are connecting even more consumers to high quality service professionals,” Hicks said. “And that’s good for everyone.”

About Moss Building & Design and Moss Home Services:

Moss Building & Design and Moss Home Services is an award-winning residential remodeling and home services company located in Chantilly, Virginia. As a trusted home improvement company in Northern Virginia, MOSS focuses on providing customer service that is unparalleled by any other contractors in the area. Through trust, transparency and character, MOSS builds lifelong relationships with their customers.

Since 2001, MOSS has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ Moss Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for five consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards.