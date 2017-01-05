National and international environmental regulations that profoundly affect businesses, get meaningful strategies to meet environmental regulations for 2017 and beyond

AudioSolutionz will host a Live Webinar presented by noted expert Attorney Tamar Cerafici titled “Environmental Regulations under the Trump Administration: What They All Mean For Your Business” on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. This session will provide an update on the latest energy regulations and policies; from federal court rulings to the future of the Paris accord – all with an eye on changes in the White House and the Congress.

Donald Trump getting elected as the 45th President of the United States might prompt the most significant changes to the U.S. environmental laws since the 1970s. Although only some of the anticipated changes can be implemented quickly, most of them will take considerable time, effort and collaboration to get enforced, and others are probably unlikely to happen. An increased promotion of fossil fuels, manufacturing and infrastructure projects to be the top priorities of the Trump Administration which will reflect how the new administration addresses the environmental regulation.

Of course, there is some uncertainty about the way the Trump Administration will design environmental laws as President-elect Trump has never held any elective office, and has no prior record of environmental policies to provide insight on his likely approach. One perpetual question that comes to mind is whether Mr. Trump will immediately abolish the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)? The answer is “No.” In order to abolish the EPA, the Congress will have to repeal forty years or more of environmental laws that the business community depends on.

Complying with regulatory needs is built into profit evaluations, investment strategies and standard processes of numerous businesses across the United States. Pesticides need to be registered with WPA; trucks and cars need EPA approval to sell in the United States; and pollution control and risk reduction technologies have been mandated by EPA and enforced by the concerned industries. Abolishing EPA immediately without looking and addressing the underlying environmental rules which the EPA administers and implements would throw the entire industry into deep uncertainty and create havoc in the economy.

Join seasoned lawyer, teacher, and advisor Tamar Cerafici to analyze political and global trends in environmental regulations. This crucial session will provide an update on the latest on energy regulations and policies; from federal court rulings to the future of the Paris accord – all with an eye on changes in the White House and the Congress. Attendees will also come away with meaningful strategies to weather the political storm and develop meaningful strategies for future business.

