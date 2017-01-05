Sarah Ryan named editor-in-chief of The Engineering Economist

My vision for The Engineering Economist is to be the premier archival journal for documenting research advances, promoting best practices and advancing education at the nexus of economy and technology.

Sarah Ryan, the Joseph Walkup Professor in Iowa State University’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering, is the new editor-in-chief of The Engineering Economist, published jointly by the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers and the American Society for Engineering Education. Her four-year term began Jan. 1.

Ryan has been an IISE member since 1988 and an IISE fellow since 2013. She has chaired multiple sessions at the IISE Annual Conference and Expo and co-organized the energy track for the conference twice. She also served as president of IISE’s Operations Research Division, on the scholarship board of trustees and in leadership of local IISE chapters.

Ryan's research examines the planning and operation of manufacturing and service systems under uncertainty, including electric power systems and assembly systems. She said she will welcome submissions on emerging modeling, analysis and simulation methods as well as applications while preserving the journal’s traditional emphasis on capital investment and longstanding identity with the engineering economy community.

“I was especially attracted to The Engineering Economist because of its long history, tradition of excellence and support from both IISE and ASEE,” Ryan said. “My vision for The Engineering Economist is to be the premier archival journal for documenting research advances, promoting best practices and advancing education at the nexus of economy and technology,” Ryan said.

Ryan replaces Thomas O. Boucher, a Rutgers University professor of industrial and systems engineering and IISE fellow. Boucher said the journal’s impact factor has tripled in the last four years and submissions have increased more than 50 percent.

“Professor Ryan, with her research background in energy systems and engineering economics, brings together that mix of technology and economics that is central to the journal’s purpose,” Boucher said. “I am confident that the journal will be in good hands under her leadership.”

