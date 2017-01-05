Steve Schierling, MD, FACS Joins Surgical Group of North Texas

Steve Shierling, MD “Dr. Schierling is a great addition to our group because of his unwavering commitment to surgical quality and safety. His surgical expertise adds to our repertoire of surgical techniques that will provide more options for our patients.” -Dr. Sina Matin

Surgical Group of North Texas is excited to announce the addition of Steve Schierling, MD, FACS to their group. Dr. Schierling, a General Surgeon, has been in practice since 2009, with special expertise in minimally invasive vein treatment, laparoscopic and robotic surgery, including single site robotic surgeries, endocrine surgery, hernia surgery, and exposure for spine surgery.

“Dr. Schierling is a great addition to our group because of his unwavering commitment to surgical quality and safety. His surgical expertise adds to our repertoire of surgical techniques that will provide more options for our patients,” says Dr. Sina Matin, one of the founders of the Surgical Group of North Texas.

Dr. Schierling is Board Certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is an Aggie through and through, undertaking undergraduate, medical school, and General Surgery residency at Texas A&M University, with clinical training at Scott & White Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schierling is excited to continue his practice in Las Colinas. “I joined the Surgical Group of North Texas because of our shared value of delivering high quality, patient-centered, safe and effective surgical care,” stated Steve Schierling, MD, FACS. “Working with surgeons with a focus on surgical quality is paramount to me.”

Dr. Schierling also offers a new service to the patients of Surgical Group of North Texas - comprehensive in-office treatment for varicose veins and spider veins. He uses Radiofrequency Ablation, Ambulatory Phlebectomy and Sclerotherapy in the office to treat physical and emotional discomfort caused by these unsightly veins.

About Surgical Group of North Texas

The Surgical Group of North Texas is an independent general surgery practice with eight surgeons who have provided high quality surgical care since 1991. They specialize in advanced hernia repair, bariatric surgery, breast cancer, incisionless reflux surgery, oncologic surgery, vein surgery, and minimally invasive advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery. They practice at multiple locations, including hospitals affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Health, Texas Health Resources, HCA, Methodist, and other local hospitals.