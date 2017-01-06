I am thrilled to join the ROK team," said Coleman. "ROK has that oh so rare combination of truly innovative minds, an incredibly passionate customer base, leading solutions, and real momentum in the market.

ROK Technologies, LLC the premier provider of location analytics, Cloud Management, WebGIS and IoT, today announced that it has appointed Alex Coleman as the new Executive VP of Sales and Marketing.

"Alex is going to take ROK Technologies to the next level," said CEO, Mike Deignan. "Her vast experience and past successes in sales and marketing coupled with her passion for servicing customers and driving innovation make her an extraordinary fit for ROK. She is the right person to lead ROK to the next stage of growth."

Alex Coleman has spent over a decade building and directing highly successful sales and marketing teams for Fortune 500 and startup organizations. Leveraging experience in SaaS and technology sales in both the national and international marketplaces, her past successes include driving multimillion-dollar sales increases, introducing cutting-edge products, and seizing market share.

"I am thrilled to join the ROK team," said Coleman. "ROK has that oh so rare combination of truly innovative minds, an incredibly passionate customer base, leading solutions, and real momentum in the market. ROK is positioned to become the standard in locations analytics, enterprise solutions and IoT. I can’t wait to work with the exceptional leadership team and genius staff all while living in a city as beautiful as Charleston, SC.”

ROK Technologies, LLC, based in Charleston, South Carolina, serves clients in many industries and governments globally. As an Esri Silver business partner and ArcGIS® Server Application Service Provider licensee, they are able to leverage the entire ArcGIS® platform, including ArcGIS® for server hosting, application development, and virtualized desktop software - available from anywhere, on any device. ROK's cutting edge core competencies and secure private cloud infrastructure provide their clients the tools they need integrate their enterprise software with GIS solutions, products and services.

Connect with ROK

Email: info(at)ROKtech(dot)net

Phone: 843.577.3192

Toll-Free: 888.898.3404

Fax: 843.225.1813