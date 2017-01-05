"This is the first cybersecurity conference completely dedicated to address the cybersecurity issues and challenges for the nation’s Credit Unions”, said Gene Fredriksen, Executive Director/CEO of the NCU-ISAO.

The National Credit Union Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (NCU-ISAO) convenes its inaugural conference January 31 – February 2, 2017 at the Global Situational Awareness Center at NASA/Kennedy Space Center, Florida. Bringing together public- and private-sector Credit Union stakeholders, the NCU-ISAO is advancing cybersecurity at a more rapid pace through information sharing, coordinated response and adoption of best practice and education to operationalize Credit Union-specific cyber resilience.

The NCU-ISAO, a Credit Union Member-driven organization, officially launched in August 2016, enables a dedicated mission to advance Credit Union cyber resilience. Credit unions represent a major segment of the global financial services critical infrastructure and are increasingly leveraging technology and telecommunications to better serve their Members. As they also continue to face more cyber regulatory scrutiny, the need to manage cybersecurity risk rises as a critical priority for the industry.

"This is the first cybersecurity conference completely dedicated to address the cybersecurity issues and challenges for the nation’s Credit Unions”, said Gene Fredriksen, Executive Director/CEO of the NCU-ISAO. We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to hold the NCU-ISAO’s inaugural conference at our headquarters, the Global Situational Awareness Center at NASA/Kennedy Space Center, Florida. Serving as the only operational and threat intelligence information sharing organization dedicated wholly to Credit Unions, just as Credit Unions exist to serve the needs of their communities; the NCU-ISAO exists to serve Credit Unions’ needs in the cybersecurity space. Because the information sharing needs for Credit Unions encompass more than just cyber threats, the NCU-ISAO supports innovative, member driven initiatives around benchmarking, process improvement, and regulatory strategies."

The NCU-ISAO Conference agenda provides opportunities for attendees to engage with a defining voice in NCU-ISAO collaborative initiatives, have discussions with decision makers and to support approaches to cyber resilience strategic planning. Agenda sessions include the latest information on cybersecurity threats, technologies, mitigation strategies, the NCU-ISAO Threat Intelligence Information Sharing and Coordinated Response infrastructure, the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), Credit Union Panel Discussions, an Incident Response Table-Top Exercise facilitated by FireEye and the FBI that includes a Cyber Exercise Package for attendees to use in their Credit Unions and information regarding the “Credit Union Cybersecurity Specialist (CCSC) Training and Certification”. A cybersecurity technology expo area is also available for attendees.

As an integral cyber resilience nexus and communication channel, the NCU-ISAO represents a collaborative, member-driven independent non-profit organization that enables credit unions to participate in a globally trusted community that enhances security protection efforts. The NCU-ISAO is the first Information Sharing organization created exclusively to address threats and operational intelligence issues that are unique to credit unions.

For more information on attending the NCU-ISAO Conference please visit https://ncuisao.org/events, or for sponsorship and membership inquiries, contact Brian Hinze, brian(dot)hinze(at)ncuisao(dot)org.

About the NCU-ISAO

The NCU-ISAO, a 501(c)6 non-profit organization, strengthens credit union cyber resilience through leadership and a sustainable infrastructure that inspires and facilitates cooperation, collaboration and coordination. http://www.ncuisao.org Global Situational Awareness Center, NASA/KSC, Florida.

The NCU-ISAO is a founding Member of the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), leveraging a private sector-led global cyber threat intelligence infrastructure working in collaboration with government (U.S. DHS, etc.), headquartered at the Global Institute for Cybersecurity & Research (GICSR) Global Situational Awareness Center at NASA/Kennedy Space Center. IACI advances cyber information sharing through guidance, operations and technologies for ISAO’s worldwide to share information, coordinate response, provide mutual assistance and benefit from economies of scale. Learn more at http://www.certifiedisao.org