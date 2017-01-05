Stardock Fences "Fences makes it possible for users to have more creative space on their desktop," said Chris Kowal, VP Business Development, Stardock

Stardock is collaborating with Dell to offer an exclusive version of their popular desktop organization product, Fences, at CES 2017 for the new Dell Canvas. This pairing creates a one-of-a-kind experience for users that clears desktop distractions from Canvas’ 27-inch QHD Adobe RGB display, offering a clutter-free workspace for creating.

“We are excited to be a part of this new collaboration product for Dell,” said Chris Kowal, VP Business Development, Stardock. “Fences makes it possible for users to hide and organize all of their desktop icons, which provides them with more creative space to work on.”

Stardock’s Fences tucks files and folders away in plain sight within designated portals while also providing the functionality of pulling specific content into the creative workspace. Based on preference rules, users can customize how icons are viewed and where files originate from.

Over 5 million users around the world rely on Fences every day to keep their PC desktops organized for quick and easy access to the programs and files they use most. The new Fences v3.0 places frequently used destinations visible and organized on the desktop by creating a fence from any folder.

Fences will be featured on the Canvas product at CES 2017, which is hosted January 5-8 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees of the show will see the integration of Stardock’s custom Fences with Dell’s Canvas firsthand at the Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites.

Follow live updates using socials for Dell at the #DellExperience and the liveblog located on Twitter @Direct2Dell and @CES or use #CES2017 for the event.

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of PC games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell. Located in Plymouth, Michigan, Stardock is a powerful leader in the video gaming and software development world. Its PC games include Sins of a Solar Empire, the critically acclaimed Galactic Civilizations series, and Ashes of the Singularity. Stardock puts the user experience first through software that enriches the Windows experience for everyone from casual computer users to highly technical professionals. Products offered by Stardock include Start8, Start10, Fences, WindowBlinds, Multiplicity, and more.

