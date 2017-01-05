In collaboration with Mars Borough, Pennsylvania and NASA, Mars New Year's festivities promote exploration, innovation and celebration NASA’s involvement is such an honor and an integral part of what we’re trying to accomplish. We want our students and community to be inspired by the possibilities of space.

The Mars New Year Celebration is a collaboration with Mars Borough, Pennsylvania and NASA centers from across the country, University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University; it is inspired by exploration, innovation and celebration. The festival coincides with the planet Mars' New Year, which occurs every 687 Earth days and will highlight NASA’s plans for future missions to send humans to the planet Mars.

The Mars New Year Celebration is a NASA inspired educational festival. The three-day event is designed to positively influence school-aged children on the importance of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. As part of the festival, students from across the region in grades nine through twelve, are invited to participate in the "Meet the MARS Challenge!"

Currently NASA is developing the capabilities to send humans to Mars in the 2030's; the "Meet the MARS Challenge!" is a STEAM challenge that gives any high school student, including home-schoolers, the opportunity to identify and solve the future problems that humans may encounter as the planet is being colonized. Students set up their projects much like a science fair. First, second and third place winners in each of the four categories will receive Continuing Education Gifts of up to $12,000.

“NASA’s involvement is such an honor and an integral part of what we’re trying to accomplish. We want our students and community to be inspired by the possibilities of space,” said Missy Gralish, Communications Chairperson. “The Mars New Year Celebration brings two planets together as we celebrate the new frontier of the planet Mars right here in Mars Borough, Pennsylvania, in the heart of Butler County.”

The Blast-Off Dinner kicks off the Mars New Year Celebration on Thursday, May 4th at Twelve Oaks Mansion. Friday, May 5th and Saturday, May 6th are packed with festivities including a sci-fi costume contest, kids’ activities and several exhibits and demonstrations by prestigious scientists, engineers and educators from NASA, PITT Mobile Science Lab and Carnegie Science Center.

For more information on all of the events and activities plus the “Meet the MARS Challenge!” visit http://www.marsnewyear.com or view this video https://youtu.be/3PtvtOxroNg.