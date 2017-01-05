Aljex Software, a leading provider of web-based transportation management software (TMS) and BAM Worldwide, the leader in innovative cash management solutions and financing to the transportation industry, today announced a partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation. For every shipment completed on the Aljex platform using BAM financing, a donation will be made to the Navy SEAL foundation to help provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare community and their families.

Aljex and BAM’s integrated systems provide freight brokers and carriers with BAM’s end-to-end cash management solution within Aljex’s TMS for all shipments. The powerful combination of Aljex and BAM deliver value for users and a seamless mechanism for giving back to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Established in 2000 to serve U.S. Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, Naval Special Warfare support personnel and their families, the Navy SEAL Foundation provides a comprehensive set of programs specifically designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families and provide critical support during times of illness, injury, loss and transition.

“We are honored and excited by the support from BAM and Aljex,” said Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation. “Their contributions will help develop and refine our program offerings, ensuring the Naval Special Warfare community and its families are receiving the best support and care possible.”

“The Navy SEAL Foundation brings truly immeasurable benefits to the community it serves,” said Todd Ehrlich, CEO and founder of BAM, and a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran. “BAM is committed to the ongoing support of the Navy SEAL Foundation and we are proud to partner with Aljex to use our businesses as a source for good.”

“As a provider of transportation management software, Aljex recognizes the men and women who served or are serving in the armed forces who work in the transportation industry,” said Tom Heine, CEO of Aljex. “We are grateful for their military service, and are thrilled for an opportunity to give back to the Naval Special Warfare community and their families.”

ABOUT ALJEX

Based in Somerville, New Jersey with a technology center in Boulder, Colorado, Aljex Software has provided innovative, cloud-based software and business systems for freight brokers, 3PL’s, and carriers for more than 20 years. For more information, visit http://www.aljex.com.

ABOUT BAM WORLDWIDE

BAM is a leading provider of cash management and working capital solutions for 3PLs, committed to helping clients increase their financial performance through operational efficiency. BAM’s proprietary payment processing and cash management engine, BAMwire™, allows brokers to book loads quicker, reduce their days to pay, improve their credit score and build stronger carrier relationships while increasing cash flow and independence. Unlike traditional bank lending or factoring arrangements, BAM does not require personal guarantees or take control of collections. For more information, visit http://www.BAMworldwide.com.

ABOUT NAVY SEAL FOUNDATION

The Navy SEAL Foundation is focused on the preservation of the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) force and its families. It provides immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the NSW community and is a source of empowerment and comfort for the families of the fallen. The Foundation offers a comprehensive set of programs specifically designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families and provide critical support during times of illness, injury or loss.

The Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501(c)(3), tax exempt, national non-profit charitable foundation which has maintained a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator since November 2011 for sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency and is also certified by the Independent Charities of America as a “Best in America” charity. http://www.navysealfoundation.org