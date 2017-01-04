EMA Releases Updated Power IC Model Library for PSpice

We’ve spent over 1,000 man-hours testing, simulating, and optimizing the new models in this release,” said Charles Hymowitz, managing director at AEi. “Overall we’ve invested about 17,000 hours creating and verifying the 600+ models in this library.

EMA Design Automation® (http://www.ema-eda.com), a full-service provider and innovator of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solutions, and AEi Systems, a world leader in power electronics modeling, analysis and design, today announced the release of version 4.2 of AEi Systems’ Power IC Model Library for the Cadence® PSpice® simulator. “We’ve spent over 1,000 man-hours testing, simulating, and optimizing the new models in this release,” said Charles Hymowitz, managing director at AEi Systems. “Overall we’ve invested about 17,000 hours creating and verifying the 600+ models in this library.”

Version 4.2 has over 600 high fidelity and correlated simulation models for power electronic designs. The latest version adds test sources for automotive applications covering ISO 76750/ISO 7637-2 and FMC1278 including CI220 (load dump), CI230A (power cycling), CI250 (voltage offset), and CI260A-E (voltage dropout). These sources are useful for testing transient disturbances and electromagnetic compatibility in automotive systems.

The Power IC Model Library includes model netlists in PSpice syntax, schematic symbols for both Cadence OrCAD® Capture and legacy schematics, and a set of example application circuits for many of the IC models. The models are compatible with the latest OrCAD Capture version 17.x software.

New additions for version 4.2 of the Power IC Model Library include:



Automotive Stimulus Sources

LISN Models

Opamp and Comparator Models

Ferrite Beads

Regulators

Phototransistors and Photocouplers

MOVs

The Power IC Model Library for PSpice also includes:



Popular parts: UCC3895, xx117, UC384x, UC152x, UCC380x, LT124x, UC182x, UC1846, TL431, IR2110

Nonlinear Magnetic Cores, Transformers, Opto-Couplers and MOVs

BJTs, Diodes, Zeners, Varactors, Tantalum Capacitors, MOSFETs

Models for parts from Texas Instruments, Intersil, ON Semiconductor, Linear Technology, International Rectifier, Micrel, Vishay, and others

The Power IC Model Library is available immediately and priced at $1,995, plus yearly maintenance of $495. Existing customers on maintenance can download the updated version as part of their maintenance contract.

For more information and a complete list of models in the library, go to http://go.ema-eda.com/PowerIC or call 585.334.6001.

About AEi Systems

AEi Systems is a world leader in SPICE modeling, worst case, failure and reliability analysis, and power systems analysis and design. AEi Systems serves nearly every significant IC and aerospace manufacturer and many of their customers. AEi Systems' headquarters are in Los Angeles, California. For more information on AEi Systems, please contact the company at 310-216-1144 or visit the AEi Systems website at http://www.AENG.com.

About EMA Design Automation, Inc.

EMA Design Automation is a trailblazer in product development solutions offering a complete range of EDA tools, PLM integrations, services, training, and technical support. EMA is a Cadence® Channel Partner serving all of North America. EMA develops Ultra Librarian™, TimingDesigner®, CircuitSpace®, CIP™, EDABuilder®, and a host of custom solutions to enhance the OrCAD products, and all are distributed through a worldwide network of value added resellers. EMA is a privately held corporation headquartered in Rochester, New York. Visit EMA at http://www.ema-eda.com for more information.

