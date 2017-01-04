By advancing our capabilities beyond the design of the space to encompass broader specifications of high-performance workplaces, we are better able to help businesses create an employee experience.

Global design, architecture and consulting firm, NELSON has announced the formation of its Consulting Services Service Line to focus on innovation in the built environment. The decision is driven by an increase in clients seeking to attract and retain a talented workforce by improving the employee experience in their workplaces.

Consulting Services will provide clients with data-driven, design-centric and partnership-based solutions that improve the employee experience while optimizing the use of real estate assets. By transforming data about space-time utilization into insights about how to better support employees’ work styles and preferences, businesses may increase workplace flexibility allowing employees freedom to choose among a greater variety of work settings. Consulting Services will emphasize change management as an area of expertise involving employee engagement and communications, both of which are critical to achieving such flexibility.

“NELSON has offered advisory services to our clients for many years. By advancing our capabilities beyond the design of the space to encompass broader specifications of high-performance workplaces, we are better able to help businesses create an employee experience most attractive to today’s changing workforce, while using data and technology to maximize space utilization,” said John ‘Ozzie’ Nelson Jr., Chairman and CEO of NELSON.

Consulting Services is working with a range of clients across industries, both mature organizations and fast-growth start-ups, who are all focused on becoming more agile organizations. Led by Gary Miciunas, Sara Steinbauer and Bob Bangham, Consulting Services has provided innovative solutions for hundreds of clients nationally and internationally.

