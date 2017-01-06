Bill Holler, Senior Vice President of Horton's Aerial Lift Rental Insurance Program Our client’s equipment is covered anywhere and everywhere and insured for the full replacement value, but they are still given low rates. It’s because our liability and equipment carrier trusts us as the experts in this industry.

The Horton Group is pleased to announce a new program for aerial lift equipment rentals and sales centers insuranc.

Bill Holler, now a Senior Vice President for Horton’s Risk Advisory Solutions, and his team have installed this exclusive program at the Horton Group. Underwritten by a national insurance company with an A+ Superior financial strength rating by A.M. Best, this exclusive program offers a full range of comprehensive and competitive coverage to aerial lift equipment dealers and rental centers with insurance companies that specialize in their industry.

“Our client’s equipment is covered anywhere and everywhere and insured for the full replacement value, but they are still given low rates,” said Holler. “It’s because our liability and equipment carrier trusts us as the experts in this industry.”

Holler came to the Horton Group with his partner in this specialty program, Debra Szyszka. Together they have over 30 years of specialty experience and 100 client’s nationwide. Along with Horton’s team of aerial lift insurance experts, they work to provide this comprehensive program because they recognize the direct correlation between the prevention of losses and the costs associated with insuring an aerial lift fleet.

“We work in partnership with our carrier and customers, so that everyone is attuned to the program we have designed,” said Holler. “Our client service is exceptional, our service team has been with Debbie and I for over 12 years. We provide contract review, monitor Insurance certificates, evaluate safety procedures and client’s paper trail along with extensive education on loss control, employee handbooks, Executive Risk exposures and Cyber Liability.”

In addition to low costs and great coverage, part of the program is being there for a client when an incident occurs.

“Our program offers liability coverage that cannot be found elsewhere, in that, we provide Professional Liability and Pollution within the General Liability policy,” said Holler.