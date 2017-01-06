MEDsys Software Solutions Announces its Express Software for Texas

Real Time Monitoring “We have seen a tremendous interest and need for agencies to move to automation to keep up with the increasing regulatory demands while providing quality care to the patient,” adds Jeff Calcaterra, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at MEDsys.

MEDsys Software Solutions, a home care industry technology services leader, is pleased to announce its Texas Medicaid custom software solution, VinCENT Express.

VinCENT Express is brought to you by the leading software company comprised of former homecare owners and operators, MEDsys Software Solutions. Express is geared for Texas Medicaid and Private Pay Home Care agencies that need an easy to use Scheduling, Compliance Tracking, Electronic Billing and Paper Invoice software solution. Express is 100% web based providing access via any web enabled device available anytime, anywhere.

Express uses the VinCENT Software platform that has successfully helped over 1,000 plus agencies to manage their business. Agencies can transition into the full VinCENT Product suite as they grow and require additional features and functions to support their business. With today’s technology continuously expanding, we created a condensed version of VinCENT for those who seek simplicity and practicality, while still using the same essential features of full software. Express delivers the same VinCENT experience, which includes electronic billing, payroll exports, and menu items. For home care agencies that are looking to automate their manual processes, Express offers an easy to use agency management system. This includes standard compliance items and services, as well as Texas Medicaid programs, activities, and attributes to choose from.

Ritch Adams, CEO of MEDsys Software Solutions, is delighted to offer the Express Software Solution for Texas Medicaid agencies that will benefit from automating their current manual processes. “We look forward to continue to assist agencies with managing the complexities of home care. Ritch adds, “The decision to move from paper to automation and implement an integrated Software Solution for Texas Medicaid and Private Duty services is a critical step in increasing the quality of care, creating standardizations across the enterprise and creating real time communication that supports its clients’ needs. Choosing the right company to partner with for this project is just as important as the decision to move ahead with this solution.”

VinCENT Express is a software that will improve and expand homecare agencies using simplistic, practical tools, giving users confidence in transitioning to more advanced software solutions that MEDsys offers. “We have seen a tremendous interest and need for agencies to move to automation to keep up with the increasing regulatory demands while providing quality care to the patient,” adds Jeff Calcaterra, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at MEDsys.

About MEDsys Software Solutions

Developed by industry experts with over 250 years combined home care experience, Medsys is the complete agency solution for all business lines in Home Care. MEDsys cloud based software solution with the latest technology offers convenient, real-time data exchange and has the state of the art Point of Care. Our software solution streamlines business operations, increases and measures the quality of care being delivered and in turn drives profitability. MEDsys’s VinCENT software solutions support Medicare, Medicaid, Skilled and non-skilled Private Duty, Pediatrics and Adult Nursing. VinCENT Electronic Visit Verification is the leading time and attendance product supporting both the home care agency, Managed Care Organizations and State Programs. MEDsys is the only choice for Home Care Agencies, State and Managed Care Organizations, as we offer one software solution that can manage all business lines. We offer powerful tools to automate and manage workflow. Our unique heritage has empowered our software to be personalized for the unique needs of any home care agency. Our exceptional customer service team are experienced in working for Home Care agencies and software companies. Our World Class Support and Dedicated Account Management Team frees up your time as we become an extension of your agency.