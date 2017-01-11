Drs. Parviz Roshan, Siamak Tehrani, Milton Reskovich and Mona Afrand now accept new patients for complete smile makeovers with or without referrals. Combining the expertise of Vancouver, BC dentists, periodontists and orthodontists, the multi-specialty Wall Centre Dental team considers the functional and esthetic needs of each patient to create customized smile makeovers.

It is not uncommon for individuals to lose their natural teeth as they age. In fact, nearly four percent of adults between the ages of 20 and 64 have lost all or most of their teeth. While genetics play a role in how soon teeth fall out, untreated gum disease and poor nutrition are two of the top causes of missing teeth. Dr. Roshan, a trusted dentist in Vancouver, BC, and his colleagues, Dr. Reskovich, a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and Dr. Tehrani, an experienced periodontist, offer dental implants as an effective treatment option for those who need a smile makeover. Additional restorative and cosmetic services offered include crowns, veneers, bonding and Zoom! whitening. Dr. Reskovich is also certified by the College of Dental Surgeons of BC to administer IV sedation and offers this treatment to help patients receive necessary treatments with minimal discomfort and anxiety.

Experienced orthodontic services are also offered at Wall Center Dental by Dr. Afrand. Orthodontic services can help straighten crooked teeth and fix issues with overbites, underbites and other alignment issues. A variety of orthodontic services are available for both children and adults, including discreet Invisalign® treatment. All treatments offered at Wall Centre Dental are intended to improve more than just the appearance of patient smiles but their oral and overall health and confidence as well.

Drs. Roshan, Tehrani, Reskovich and Afrand encourage patients with poor dental health, crooked teeth or multiple missing teeth to schedule an appointment with their practice. Those searching for a highly experienced dentist in Vancouver, BC, will have access to a wide variety of cutting-edge services at Wall Centre Dental, including dental implants, laser dentistry and orthodontics. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 604-879-3333.

About the Practice

Wall Centre Dental provides personalized dental care for patients in Vancouver, BC. Dr. Parviz Roshan is an implant and cosmetic dentist and Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists. Dr. Roshan, who has practiced dentistry since 2003, graduated from the University of Jondishapour and University of Toronto, one of the oldest and most respected dental educational centers. Deeply committed to continuing education, Dr. Roshan has advanced training in Laser Dentistry, IV Conscious Sedation, Neuromuscular and Cosmetic Dentistry. As a certified Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique provider, Dr. Roshan is proud to be at the forefront of a revolutionary new approach to repairing gum recession. To learn more about the dental services available at Wall Centre Dental, please visit http://www.wallcentre-dental.com or call 604-879-3333 to schedule a consultation with Dr. Roshan.